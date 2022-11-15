Read full article on original website
November cleanup events offered throughout Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month. So far more than eight tons of trash has been collected in the department’s No Trash November initiative. The University of Tennessee is teaming up with...
House Speaker David Ralston from Blue Ridge dies
BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A powerful lawmaker from the northwest Georgia mountains has died. House Speaker David Ralston was 68. The state representative from Blue Ridge just announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the Speaker because of an unspecified illness. He planned to...
Health experts recommend updated COVID booster
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee health officials are encouraging residents to receive their updated COVID-19 booster, as coronavirus and flu cases continue to rise. With both colder temperatures and time spent with family coming to Tennessee for the holidays, medical experts say the new boosters are “critical” toward...
Historical preservation grants go to two local churches
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Preservation Office of the Tennessee Historical Commission will help save two local churches. The Commission announced almost a million dollars in preservation grants across the state on Wednesday. Two projects in Hamilton and Bradley counties will get a taste of it. They are donating...
