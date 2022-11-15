Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
laloyolan.com
SFTV girl kicked out for mentioning gender
Loyola Marymount University took no time in expelling controversial SFTV freshman Lila Land after her politically charged outburst last week in class. Classmates of Land described the scene as disruptive, hateful and incredibly inappropriate. “In a writer’s room, the terminology used by Land would never slide," said Land’s professor Quentin Smaratino. "Well, unless the room was somehow filled with females.”
Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better
This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
beckersspine.com
California hospital cleared in counterfeit spine implant case
A California jury cleared Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital of allegations that surgeons used counterfeit spine implants, Courtroom View Network reported Nov. 14. Derika Moses accused the hospital of letting surgeons use allegedly imitation metal screws in a spinal fusion surgery. She had to have the implants removed five years after her initial surgery, and her attorneys sought more than $2 million in damages.
iecn.com
Hundreds of thousands of dollars to be granted to Latino serving organizations via IECF
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) has launched its Cielo Fund and opened its first grant cycle, where an estimated $200,000 will be granted to Latino-led and serving non-profit organizations from across the Inland Empire. The fund accepts applications through December 5th, 2022 and will fund up to $15,000. At...
iecn.com
Crafton Hills College Alumnus Appointed as San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge
Damian G. Garcia was appointed to the bench in July 2022, adding to a successful career as an attorney. When asked how he wanted to be remembered in this new role, Garcia replied, “I would just like the perception to be that Judge Garcia is a good judge. He’s firm, and he’s fair, and he does a good job.”
Laist.com
Judge Tells LA County To Come Up With Better Settlement In Homelessness Case
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
New facility will add rail capacity out of San Pedro Bay ports
Shipping containers at the San Pedro Bay port complex destined for rail will soon have an expedited path out of Long Beach and Los Angeles thanks to a massive rail facility announced by BNSF Railway. The post New facility will add rail capacity out of San Pedro Bay ports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
`Mansion Tax’ poised to pass
Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
dbbullseye.com
Tangled up within a magical evening
After spending three consecutive years behind strict COVID guidelines, Diamond Bar High School students were finally capable of enjoying a bona fide high school homecoming, without the heavy emphasis on social distancing and other preventative measures like last year’s. The event was held at Silverlakes, The Backyard in Norco...
foxla.com
Car slams into Anaheim house
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A frightening accident overnight in Anaheim when an out-of-control car slammed into a house in Anaheim. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder. At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
Man who led authorities on wild pursuit from OC to LA faces 25 charges
A Riverside County man faces more than two dozen charges in connection to a wild pursuit where he led local law enforcement from Orange County to Los Angeles, leaving a scene of chaos and wreckage in his wake.The chase began in Fullerton at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, continuing for more than an hour as the suspect plowed his way through the Southland, ending up in Whittier, where he was later arrested. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley was taken into custody following the incident. In the days after his arrest, it was revealed that he has 18 previous charges...
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.
Handcuffs in Hallways: School officers arresting children, young teens at alarming rates
MORENO VALLEY (KPIX) -- Hundreds of young children are arrested every year in elementary schools across the country according to an extensive analysis of data by CBS News. Arrests don't happen as often in the Bay Area compared to the national average, but that doesn't mean it's not a problem for the ones who do get handcuffed in hallways. Court documents show from August 2019- December 2019, an 11-year-old with learning disabilities attending Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, was handcuffed four times by school resource officers for a series of alleged incidents including throwing a rock at an SRO, getting...
Fontana Herald News
Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies
Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
