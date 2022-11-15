Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Locals gather at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor American veterans
Local veterans, active duty, their families and members of the community gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Friday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The Veterans Day morning ceremony began on the front lawn with a flag-raising ceremony conducted by members of the Solvang American Legion Post 160, and the playing of "To the Color" by bugler Michael Roberts.
Photos: Lompoc Veterans Day ceremony
Dozens gathered Friday morning in front of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to commemorate Veterans Day that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. military.
Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday
The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
Turkey Bingo is back and cranberry meatballs are a hit | Elaine Revelle
Once again, the rafters of Solvang’s Veterans Memorial Building will ring with triumphant shouts of “Bingo” and groans of those with only one square not covered. However it goes, the annual event is great fun and a family tradition with many Valley-ites in attendance. It’s not uncommon...
‘Fill the Foodbank’ drive-thru donation drive set Saturday in Santa Maria
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its annual drive-thru donation Saturday in Santa Maria and will continue accepting donations of chickens and turkeys through Nov. 22 to help needy North County residents celebrate Thanksgiving. The drive-thru “Fill the Foodbank” donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2...
About Town: Art show supporting UC SB Natural Reserve System slated for Dec. 3, 4
Art show supporting UC Natural Reserve System slated for Dec. 3-4 An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.
Updated ballot count puts Soto back on Santa Maria council; three other races also flipped
Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3...
Lompoc Valley Medical Center reduces COVID-19 shot clinic hours
Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m. The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m. In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on...
Buellton Fall Fest concludes second successful run, organizers planning for 2023 return
Buellton can officially lay claim to its own fall festival after a second successful event took place over the weekend — and a third is planned in November 2023. "It was another really, really well attended event that despite the challenge of it being pretty cold, there were still a lot of families out playing games, on the rides and listening to bands," said event organizer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events. "We're extremely excited with the turnout."
Santa Maria fire chief leaving to lead San Luis Obispo Fire Department
After more than a year and a half as chief of Santa Maria Fire Department, Todd Tuggle is leaving his post to become chief of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department in December to replace the current chief following his retirement. San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson announced Tuggle...
LVMC hosting free lecture on mental health: 'Start the Conversation and End the Stigma'
Lompoc Valley Medical will host a cost-free lecture featuring Transitions- Mental Health Association for an evening of "mental health myth-busting and inspiration" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Attendees will hear first-hand stories from...
Rain, a win at Fresno State, and a state Farm Bureau discussion | Kevin Merrill
I’m happy to report that the weatherman was correct when he predicted rain for last week. We received 1.25 inches of rain on the vineyrd near Los Alamos. Hopefully more is on the way soon to keep the green grass on the hills growing and begin to replenish our water supplies after four or five years of low rainfall.
Body found in Santa Cruz Island underwater cave may be diver missing since 2020
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is investigating the death of a diver whose body was recovered from the waters near Painted Cave Preserve on Santa Cruz Island. Coroner’s detectives plan use rapid DNA to confirm the person’s identity, which is expected to be completed next week,...
Solvang resident questions ballot language for sales tax increase, wants measure put on hold
Citizens reading the fine print took Solvang City Council and staff to task Monday night as they questioned the ballot verbiage used for the recent sales tax measure, a quarter-million-dollar final payment to former City Manager Xenia Bradford, and the basis for water use penalties. “I wanted to congratulate you...
Dunn offers all-school screening of Marvel's 'Black Panther' as community-building trip
More than 70 Dunn high school students, faculty, staff, and their families traveled to Goleta for a special Sunday screening of the Marvel Studios movie sequel, Black Panther “Wakanda Forever,” in an effort to connect. “Community-building has rarely been more crucial than it is in today’s post-pandemic world,”...
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
Santa Ynez volleyball team makes deep state playoff run
After 39 matches, including seven playoff contests, the season is over for the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team. The Pirates lost 3-0 to Visalia Central Valley Christian in the CIF State Division 4 SoCal Regional semifinals. CVC won 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20. The Pirates won playoff games against Reedley, Bakersfield...
