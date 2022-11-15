Buellton can officially lay claim to its own fall festival after a second successful event took place over the weekend — and a third is planned in November 2023. "It was another really, really well attended event that despite the challenge of it being pretty cold, there were still a lot of families out playing games, on the rides and listening to bands," said event organizer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events. "We're extremely excited with the turnout."

BUELLTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO