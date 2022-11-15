ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Locals gather at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor American veterans

Local veterans, active duty, their families and members of the community gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Friday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The Veterans Day morning ceremony began on the front lawn with a flag-raising ceremony conducted by members of the Solvang American Legion Post 160, and the playing of "To the Color" by bugler Michael Roberts.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Lompoc Veterans Day ceremony

Dozens gathered Friday morning in front of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to commemorate Veterans Day that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. military.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday

The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Turkey Bingo is back and cranberry meatballs are a hit | Elaine Revelle

Once again, the rafters of Solvang’s Veterans Memorial Building will ring with triumphant shouts of “Bingo” and groans of those with only one square not covered. However it goes, the annual event is great fun and a family tradition with many Valley-ites in attendance. It’s not uncommon...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Valley Medical Center reduces COVID-19 shot clinic hours

Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m. The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m. In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Buellton Fall Fest concludes second successful run, organizers planning for 2023 return

Buellton can officially lay claim to its own fall festival after a second successful event took place over the weekend — and a third is planned in November 2023. "It was another really, really well attended event that despite the challenge of it being pretty cold, there were still a lot of families out playing games, on the rides and listening to bands," said event organizer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events. "We're extremely excited with the turnout."
BUELLTON, CA
syvnews.com

Rain, a win at Fresno State, and a state Farm Bureau discussion | Kevin Merrill

I’m happy to report that the weatherman was correct when he predicted rain for last week. We received 1.25 inches of rain on the vineyrd near Los Alamos. Hopefully more is on the way soon to keep the green grass on the hills growing and begin to replenish our water supplies after four or five years of low rainfall.
FRESNO, CA
syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez volleyball team makes deep state playoff run

After 39 matches, including seven playoff contests, the season is over for the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team. The Pirates lost 3-0 to Visalia Central Valley Christian in the CIF State Division 4 SoCal Regional semifinals. CVC won 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20. The Pirates won playoff games against Reedley, Bakersfield...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy