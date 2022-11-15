Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries

What goes up must come down — when it comes to school enrollment, too. No public school district has the same number of students from year to year, and no neighborhood that supplies students to that district stays the same, either. A cul-de-sac teeming with kids on bikes becomes, in seemingly no time, a cul-de-sac of graying heads walking dogs and awaiting their grandkids’ visits on weekends.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO