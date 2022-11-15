Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries

Read full article on original website
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
Colorado Dems must deliver after dominant win | NOONAN
Colorado’s voters sent Democrats bright blueberries on Nov. 8. They blew Republicans a raspberry, also known as a razzberry or Bronx cheer. Pundits who said they’d “eat their hat” if unaffiliated voters didn’t go to the GOP get to “eat crow” instead. Not too tasty.
Sliver of hope for a better water year in 2023, observers say
While a third year of warmer and drier conditions through the winter is likely, there's a sliver of hope that cooler and wetter conditions could develop by summer 2023. That's the best news possible for Colorado's water watchers at Tuesday's meeting of the Water Availability Task Force, a coalition of state and federal water officials and Colorado water providers.
Colorado leaders honored with 2022 Governor's Citizenship Medals
Six local leaders and one company were honored Tuesday with the announcement of the annual Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals. Each year since 2015, the governor of Colorado has bestowed the medals upon citizens and organizations that inspire excellence and public service. The medals are the state's highest honor recognizing significant contributions to communities across Colorado.
Time for real reflection in Colorado GOP | FEEDBACK
In his column, Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline, Mr. Dick Wadhams wants the readers to believe his angle that Colorado is in decline. Mr. Wadhams, please show us the things that indicate this other than Democrats trouncing the GOP candidates. He wants us to believe that Democrats have...
Budget-crafting legislative panel peppers Polis with plenty of questions on spending priorities
Legislators who sit on Colorado's budget-crafting panel pressed Gov. Jared Polis on his spending priorities, particularly on whether the governor's — and their own — prior commitments are sustainable. Polis on Tuesday shared his ideas about the state's 2023 spending plan to Joint Budget Committee, the legislative committee...
Ballot curing in Colorado: How does it work?
The result of Colorado’s highest profile election could come down to the thousands of ballots provisionally rejected over signature discrepancies — but there's a still way for those ballots to be counted. In Colorado, voters can “cure” their ballots to allow their vote to be counted if they...
SENGENBERGER | Colorado GOP must learn right lessons
For Colorado Republicans, last Tuesday’s “blood moon” symbolized a political bloodbath — and a clean sweep statewide for Colorado Democrats in the midterms. Nationally, the GOP’s much-anticipated red wave collided with a giant blue wall. No matter what happens in next month’s U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber. Republicans will hold the majority in the U.S. House, but at best by an estimated three-vote margin.
Colorado's 2022 ballot returns still 9,000 short of 2018 turnout
Colorado's ballot returns for the 2022 election climbed to nearly 2.56 million, but they still fell short of the voter turnout during the last midterm election. As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, 2,557,562 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That total is 9,222 fewer than the 2,566,784 ballots that were cast in Colorado in 2018.
PODIUM | Colorado GOP let anger eat its soul
"What happened on Tuesday in Colorado was an extinction-level event," one of my political strategist friends texted me late last week. From the Republican electoral perspective, he's not wrong. Yet, the sun will rise tomorrow morning, and our mountains will still anchor technicolor sunsets. This place we love is still...
Colorado Latinos voted for Democrats in dominant fashion, exit poll shows
Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly backed Democratic candidates this election, contributing to the failure of the so-called “red wave” in the state. The Colorado Latino Exit Poll found that 72% of respondents voted for Democrats in congressional races — including in the new 8th Congressional District that has a nearly 40% Latino population. In CD 8, 75% of respondents supported Democrat Yadira Caraveo over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Caraveo narrowly defeated Kirkmeyer by fewer than 2,000 votes, or 0.73 percentage points.
Denver Gazette: New thinking for shrinking schools
What goes up must come down — when it comes to school enrollment, too. No public school district has the same number of students from year to year, and no neighborhood that supplies students to that district stays the same, either. A cul-de-sac teeming with kids on bikes becomes, in seemingly no time, a cul-de-sac of graying heads walking dogs and awaiting their grandkids’ visits on weekends.
Centura offers $30,000 bonuses to entice nursing hires
Labor is running thin, so Centura Health is increasing incentives for nurses to make the job more attractive to prospective workers. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs and encompasses 21,000 health care professionals across Colorado and western Kansas, is offering $30,000 signing bonuses for night shift nurses who join the company and work at least one year full or part time, according to a news release.
Durango Herald: Smooth elections mean conspiracies may be behind us
We can’t say we’ve seen election workers in full-body armor or doing any fancy martial arts moves. But they’ve learned a thing or two on how to react to emergency situations along with simple de-escalation tactics. A new state law makes it unlawful to threaten, coerce or intimidate election officials, and interfere with duties or retaliate.
Gov. Jared Polis names House Speaker Alec Garnett as new chief of staff
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday named outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett as his new chief of staff, effective Jan. 1. Garnett will replace Lisa Kaufman, who has been with Polis for 15 years, dating back to his days in the U.S. House of Representatives. Kaufman was among Polis' first hires in 2007 in his first congressional bid and served as his chief of staff while he represented Congressional District 2, which includes Boulder.
State auditor finds nine state departments illegally withholding cash reserves
The Colorado State Auditor reported today nine state departments have exceeded the amount of cash revenue from fees that they're allowed to retain. These funds, part of the departments' "uncommitted reserves," total $16.4 million across 18 separate cash funds. The auditor's report was presented Monday morning to the joint Legislative...
Xcel customers likely to see higher energy rates as winter arrives
Colorado customers likely face steeper energy bills in the New Year if natural gas prices remain high, experts anticipate, even after coping with hikes in electricity and natural gas costs exceeding 50% in the last year, not to mention soaring inflation. Global demand for natural gas, caused in part by...
Colorado rolling out new plan to address Alzheimer's disease and dementia
The state health department is rolling out a new five-year plan in an effort to address the impacts of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia for Coloradans. Measures in the plan aim to reduce the risk of developing dementia and promote early detection of the disease, a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health an Environment said on Monday.
As Orion soars, Colorado firms cheer
A space capsule is hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years and, back down in Colorado, a lot of people are celebrating. “There are hundreds of engineers, maybe even thousands of engineers, that have worked at Lockheed space… for over a decade getting ready for this mission," Heather McKay, Lockheed Martin Engineering Development Senior Manager on the Orion program, said Wednesday.
Colorado to get $8 million settlement from Google over location services
Colorado, along with 39 other states, reached a nearly $400 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Monday. The settlement — of which $8.3 milion will go to Colorado — is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in American history, Weiser's office said.
