We are spoiled for choices when it comes to great Mexican food in the Hudson County area, and the number of local options is just about to grow. The co-owners of one local favorite, Orale Mexican Kitchen — which has locations in both Hoboken and Jersey City — are embarking on a brand new project. The team will be opening up a new restaurant called Madre at 333 Newark Avenue in Jersey City, right near White Eagle Hall. This new spot will also be right near the soon-to-open Madame, otherwise known as the former Madame Claude Bis. While we don’t have a ton of details just yet, we know that the storefront has a liquor license which suggests the presence of a bar — and we’re also safe to assume the restaurant will likely serve Mexican-inspired eats. We’ve covered what you need to know about this latest restaurant set to hit the Jersey City scene sometime soon. Read on to learn more about Madre, opening soon in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO