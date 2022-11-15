Read full article on original website
hobokengirl.com
87 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 17-20
The cold weather has settled into the area as holiday happenings start to pack everyone’s calendars in Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like an LSC After Dark Pizza Party at Liberty Science Center, Weekend Wine Down at Urban Souls Yoga, a Stranger Things escape room at Hoboken Public Library, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 17th – November 20th, 2022.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken council designates area in 1st Ward that includes police station a redevelopment zone
The Hoboken City Council voted to designate an area in the 1st Ward that includes the police station as a redevelopment zone at Monday evening’s meeting. “It seems simple enough, but it’s not: it’s a big step that many of my neighbors in Ward 1 don’t even know about what could happen. The only warning we had about this was Friday when the agenda was released,” said resident Paul Presinzano, who added that even the people who usually attend council meetings were probably not expecting a Monday session.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board approves amendments to Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan
The Jersey City Planning Board approved an amendment to the Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan street grid near Liberty State Park. Jersey City Urban Designer Liz Opper presented the proposal. “We’re looking to make significant changes to the street grid,” she said, with Board Counsel Santo Alampi noted the plan was...
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
Bayonne prepares $65 million in bonds to support film studio
Bayonne is preparing to sell tens of millions of dollars in bonds to support the estimated $900 million construction cost of what redevelopers say will be the largest ground-up film studio in New Jersey, to be known as 1888 Studios, at the former Texaco site. At the site at the...
hudsontv.com
Trespassing Inside HHA Building Results In Arrest Of Two Jersey City Residents
Hoboken Police Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says police have arrested Andrea Vega, age 35 of Jersey City and Amir Wilson, age 32 of Jersey City, on Sunday, November 13 at approximately 8:30 pm for trespassing. Mecka says while police were within a Hoboken Housing Authority building, they came in...
vidanewspaper.com
Jersey City And Beit Shemesh Sign Sister Cities Agreement For Economic Development
Jersey City, New Jersey, and Israel’s Beit Shemesh have signed a sister city agreement, aiming for economic cooperation and partnerships in urban planning and workforce development. The initiative, in the works for months and finalized last Wednesday, came about through New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s New Jersey-Israel Commission, which...
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)
1 million sq ft renovation will generate 2.5K jobs and over $1.9B in wagesMorristown Minute. 1 Million Sq Ft, State-of-The-art Terminal With 33 Gates Represents Largest Design-build Project in New Jersey History; Will Generate 2.5K Jobs and More Than $1.9B in Wages.
hobokengirl.com
Orale Owners to Open New Restaurant Called ‘Madre’ in Jersey City
We are spoiled for choices when it comes to great Mexican food in the Hudson County area, and the number of local options is just about to grow. The co-owners of one local favorite, Orale Mexican Kitchen — which has locations in both Hoboken and Jersey City — are embarking on a brand new project. The team will be opening up a new restaurant called Madre at 333 Newark Avenue in Jersey City, right near White Eagle Hall. This new spot will also be right near the soon-to-open Madame, otherwise known as the former Madame Claude Bis. While we don’t have a ton of details just yet, we know that the storefront has a liquor license which suggests the presence of a bar — and we’re also safe to assume the restaurant will likely serve Mexican-inspired eats. We’ve covered what you need to know about this latest restaurant set to hit the Jersey City scene sometime soon. Read on to learn more about Madre, opening soon in Jersey City.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue
One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
jcitytimes.com
A Chat With Teachers’ Union President Ron Greco
I recently had the opportunity to chat with Ron Greco, president of the Jersey City Education Association. A familiar face to those who attend Board of Education meetings where he often weighs in on behalf of the 4,000 teachers and support staff he represents, Greco is passionate when discussing the challenges confronting the Jersey City Public Schools.
hudsontv.com
Feeding Birds Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Jersey City Woman Who Spit On Hoboken Police Officer
45-year old Tara Montefusco of Jersey City was arrested on Saturday, November 12 at approximately 11 am for an open warrant, weapon possessions charges, aggravated assault and throwing bodily fluids. According to Hoboken Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, officers responded to 94 Washington Street for a dispute regarding feeding the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman arrested outside Hoboken City Hall for bird feeding dispute, spits on cop
A woman was arrested outside Hoboken City Hall last week for a bird feeding dispute where she struck the victim with a cane, later spitting on one of the police officers who was arresting her, authorities said. Tara Montefusco, 45, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of a weapon...
therealdeal.com
Downtown Jersey City dev secures $167M bump in construction financing
A massive Jersey City project by a Hoboken-based developer is moving right along with a new chunk of construction financing. Madison Realty Capital announced Tuesday that it was upsizing its loan for Manhattan Building Company’s four-building development in the New Jersey city to $395 million. The developer is in the midst of a 1,089-unit project, which is coming together in phases.
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
NBC New York
NYC Driver, Traffic Agent Brawl Over Parking Ticket in Brooklyn, Video Shows
Police are looking for a man seen on camera getting in the face of, and then attacking, a uniformed New York City traffic agent who gave him a parking ticket in Brooklyn this week, authorities say. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the traffic agent and a man getting...
multihousingnews.com
Community Builders Opens New Jersey Supportive Housing
The affordable property represents the rehabilitation of a former YMCA building in Jersey City. The Community Builders has opened Bergenview Apartments, a 111-unit supportive housing development in Jersey City, N.J. The affordable project represents the rehabilitation and preservation of a historic former YMCA building, providing studio apartments for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.
