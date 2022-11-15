Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
Locals gather at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor American veterans
Local veterans, active duty, their families and members of the community gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Friday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The Veterans Day morning ceremony began on the front lawn with a flag-raising ceremony conducted by members of the Solvang American Legion Post 160, and the playing of "To the Color" by bugler Michael Roberts.
syvnews.com
Lompoc honors those who served on Veterans Day
Dozens gathered Friday morning in front of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military, locally and around the world. Veterans Day started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918, when all fighting was ceased between...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24
Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
syvnews.com
Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday
The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
syvnews.com
Photos: Buellton Fall Fest concludes second successful run
Thousands of guests over the weekend flocked to downtown Buellton, where rides, games, food booths, merchants and live bands lined Avenue of Flags.
syvnews.com
Turkey Bingo is back and cranberry meatballs are a hit | Elaine Revelle
Once again, the rafters of Solvang’s Veterans Memorial Building will ring with triumphant shouts of “Bingo” and groans of those with only one square not covered. However it goes, the annual event is great fun and a family tradition with many Valley-ites in attendance. It’s not uncommon...
Two school districts in Santa Maria are working together to help Mixteco speakers
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The second Mixteco advisory committee was held by the school districts the focus was held to help Mixteco speaking families in the district. The post Two school districts in Santa Maria are working together to help Mixteco speakers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Updated ballot count puts Soto back on Santa Maria council; three other races also flipped
Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3...
syvnews.com
Lompoc Valley Medical Center reduces COVID-19 shot clinic hours
Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m. The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m. In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on...
Santa Maria, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lompoc High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
North County business celebrates 60th anniversary
– Hidden Springs Tree Farm in Atascadero will be opening its gates for its 60th year in business this season. The farm provides a “classic choose-and-cut Christmas tree experience,” during the holiday season each year. The farm’s first crop of Monterey pine trees was planted on three acres...
Local winemakers featured in new film
– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff's and a hazmat team determined the hazardous gas leak at 3800 Telephone Road low level. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's evacuation of the area were canceled. The post Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc expected to receive grant to improve pedestrian safety
More than $2 million in grant funding could be awarded to the City of Lompoc to improve pedestrian safety.
syvnews.com
Dunn offers all-school screening of Marvel's 'Black Panther' as community-building trip
More than 70 Dunn high school students, faculty, staff, and their families traveled to Goleta for a special Sunday screening of the Marvel Studios movie sequel, Black Panther “Wakanda Forever,” in an effort to connect. “Community-building has rarely been more crucial than it is in today’s post-pandemic world,”...
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Clover
Clover is a one-year-old female, calico Domestic Shorthair available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Clover’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria fire chief leaving to lead San Luis Obispo Fire Department
After more than a year and a half as chief of Santa Maria Fire Department, Todd Tuggle is leaving his post to become chief of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department in December to replace the current chief following his retirement. San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson announced Tuggle...
syvnews.com
LVMC hosting free lecture on mental health: 'Start the Conversation and End the Stigma'
Lompoc Valley Medical will host a cost-free lecture featuring Transitions- Mental Health Association for an evening of "mental health myth-busting and inspiration" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Attendees will hear first-hand stories from...
Comments / 1