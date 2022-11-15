ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Locals gather at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor American veterans

Local veterans, active duty, their families and members of the community gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Friday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The Veterans Day morning ceremony began on the front lawn with a flag-raising ceremony conducted by members of the Solvang American Legion Post 160, and the playing of "To the Color" by bugler Michael Roberts.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc honors those who served on Veterans Day

Dozens gathered Friday morning in front of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military, locally and around the world. Veterans Day started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918, when all fighting was ceased between...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24

Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday

The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Turkey Bingo is back and cranberry meatballs are a hit | Elaine Revelle

Once again, the rafters of Solvang’s Veterans Memorial Building will ring with triumphant shouts of “Bingo” and groans of those with only one square not covered. However it goes, the annual event is great fun and a family tradition with many Valley-ites in attendance. It’s not uncommon...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Valley Medical Center reduces COVID-19 shot clinic hours

Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m. The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m. In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on...
LOMPOC, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Santa Maria, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lompoc High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local winemakers featured in new film

– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Clover

Clover is a one-year-old female, calico Domestic Shorthair available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Clover’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy