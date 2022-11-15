Jay Leno's Employee Reveals Star 'Is Gonna Be Fine' After Sustaining Injuries In Garage Fire

mega

Shortly after the news broke that comedy legend Jay Leno had been seriously injured in a garage fire , The Tonight Show icon’s longtime employee George Swift offered a positive update surrounding the star’s prognosis.

“He’s gonna have a recovery but he’s gonna be fine,” said Swift, noting that his boss, ​​who is being treated for his injuries at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, Calif., is “getting the best care.”

“He’s a tough guy. He’s gonna be fine, there’s nothing life-threatening and he’s in great spirits but you know, it’s gonna take a while,” he continued.

Swift, who has worked for Leno for 15 years, also provided more details surrounding the incident, explaining that Leno, a passionate car collector , was working on one of his vehicles when he was burned.

“It was a steam car that just, steam is made by gas and he got sprayed with some gas and it ignited,” Swift recalled of his boss’ account. “He called me and he told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming.”

Swift’s recent remarks come as the Jay Leno's Garage host provided a similarly optimistic update surrounding his road to recovery.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the TV staple explained before reiterating that “I am ok.” “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno’s injury first made headlines after Leno canceled a performance at a financial conference in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday, November 13; the event’s organizers cited a “very serious medical emergency” as the reason for his absence.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the financial brand explained in an email sent to conference attendees. “All we know is that he is alive , so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

