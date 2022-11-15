ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Remembers 'Shaking For 15 Minutes' After Buying Something For Herself For The First Time In 15 Years

By Nikki Schuster
 2 days ago
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is reflecting on more things she had missed out on during her near-14-years in her conservatorship.

"The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years … security held my credit card for 15 years … when it was my time to purchase I always had to step aside and be ghosted as they would type the code in and write my name," she claimed in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 13, referring to the team that controlled every aspect of her life during those troubling years.

"it was always a credit card !!!! I hadn't had cash in years … I forgot what is was like to buy something," the princess of pop candidly continued, before majorly shading her estranged family. "I mean you would THINK I was the hardest working one in my family. Jesus f**king Christ."

"I got my first ATM card a year ago the exact date, October 19, 2021 … pretty big deal for me !!!" Spears shared. "Hopefully just a few can understand the belittling mortality in waiting in line with a man always ahead of you ghosting you and purchasing things on your behalf."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BkIl_0jAt64p300
Source: MEGA

Recalling what the experience was like, Spears emphasized, "the significance in using your own two hands and do the interchange of whatever the purchase may be SPEAKS VOLUMES as opposed to another person ripping me of that right for nearly 15 years !!!!"

Spears was seemingly marking the milestone moment, as she explained the transaction took place last year. "my legs and hands were shaking for 15 minutes after I bought something," she remembered. "I'm not sure why ???"

Source: OK!

As Spears went on to scold lawmakers for granting people permission to control another's life, she honed in on the abuse she endured at the hands of her estranged dad, Jamie Spears.

"I mean it felt like my dad was trying to kill me. I've spoken about it several times, have proof, and witnesses of what he did," the "Toxic" songstress declared, pointing out that she has spoken about all of this "live in court during covid."

"I mean my mom laughed and said 'I'm so happy the judge didn't stand you up for 3 hours in your room this time then cancel on you like she did last time,'" Spears said, questioning how everyone involved in her conservatorship got to "walk away … like they did nothing !!!!"

Condemning the system that placed her under the legal bind, she pointed out, "If I was valued and respected, then my father would be locked up in two seconds !!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jv8G_0jAt64p300
Source: MEGA

After Spears explained why she didn't want to move froward with legal action against her family, as she refuses to spend more money and sit in a court room again, she declared that the best revenge will be her family seeing how happy she is now.

BRITNEY SPEARS SENDS A 'BEAUTIFUL SPECIAL HAPPY F**K YOU' TO ESTRANGED DAD JAMIE: 'I HOPE HE BURNS IN F**KING HELL'

"I choose to smile and put it in my family's face until the day I die," Spears concluded.

Spears has been going after her family ever since her bombshell courtroom testimony in the summer of 2021. Holding nothing back, Spears has since claimed her dad treated her like a dog, was trying to kill her and expressed that she hopes he burns in *f**king hell" for his role in it all.

Her mom, Lynne Spears, didn't get away unscathed from the social media tirade, as the blonde babe told her to go "f**k yourself" after she publicly apologized to the performer for everything that has happened.

Walter Zugaj
1d ago

Sad....I am not a fan..but a father of 2 girls ... she has been mishandled by her parents as a little girl and she is definitely not mentally stable. Parents should be punished, but they got away with it and lots of her money. Now, she needs help and stability, but people still trying to take advantage of a unstable person.

Sunshine 01
1d ago

Brittany has been put thru severe TRAUMA many of us could never imagine. Sute She will suffer some PTSD.and other forms of TRAUMA. Let Britt 💃 dance, Shine, breathe, cry, smile, LAUGH. She has the right to feel and go thru Her EMOTIONS, She has been thru enough , then it was publicized, no privacy. Go Brittany , 💃 dance. NEVER Give Up, Stay Strong, Stay FOCUSED. blessings💪🙏💕🤗

History Repeating Itself...
2d ago

I’m worried that after all this anger she will feel incredible sadness. I hope not, but it seems like she’s grieving who can blame her.

