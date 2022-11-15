Read full article on original website
Related
Ice, snow & rain in the West Virginia mountains Tuesday
(WOWK) — Tuesday may be one of the first eventful winter weather days in the high terrain of West Virginia. Winter weather advisories are already posted for parts of the region. The higher on the mountain you are, the better your chance of seeing frozen precipitation. Most of us will be too warm to worry […]
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix
Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
WTRF
Winter Weather Awareness Week Declared for West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Winter weather arrived quicker than we expected this year. Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service have set in place for November 14 – 18, as the official Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. They say Winter Weather Preparation involves three steps:
Winter storm warning
Winter storm warning for heavy snow Wednesday into Thursday. Snowfall 5 to 10 inches, up to a foot possibly accumulating in portions of NW Indiana and SW lower Michigan. Travel is expected to become very difficult, as winds strengthen and become more northwesterly, producing bands of heavy lake-effect snow.
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
wchstv.com
Slick Roads Causing Multiple Accidents Across the Area
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many accidents and delays across the area. A thin layer of snow has lead to icy road conditions. UPDATE: Additional Accidents as of 7:15 a.m. Accident at 5000 block of Elk River Road North...
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
Buck firearms season to begin in West Virginia soon
West Virginia's most popular hunting season will start soon, and Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday reminded West Virginians that they'll need to purchase their license and deer stamps before the season starts to take an additional buck.
Emergency repairs cause lane closure on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All exits are now back open. The West Virginia Division of Highways says that I-79 is reduced to one lane near mile marker 0 while crews make repairs to a hole in the bridge deck. The bridge passes over I-77 just past the I-77/79 split. WVDOH says that the hole was discovered […]
wchstv.com
Flood victims staying in travel trailers now dealing with cold temperatures
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — It's been four months since floodwaters devastated Eastern Kentucky. While some have recovered, others have not, and to make matters worse, cold weather is beginning to set in. The state has winterized the travel trailers for flood victims, as they continue to look for a...
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Photos: Snow blankets Northeast Ohio
Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday when most people can watch from inside their cozy home.
wchstv.com
State photo contest for W.Va. hunters launched with opening of buck firearms season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hunters looking to bag a buck in West Virginia will have the opportunity to claim prizes as the state’s Big Buck Photo Contest makes a return in 2022. The opening of the state’s buck firearms season is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21. Interested...
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
Bear firearms season to open up in WV
Firearms season for black bears will open up in West Virginia on Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties.
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
WVDOH maintenance crews making emergency repairs to I-79 bridge near Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –The southbound Interstate 79 ramp onto Interstate 77 is closed and traffic is reduced to one lane on I-79 near mile marker 0 while West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge crews make emergency deck repairs just north of Charleston. WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy...
Landau Eugene Murphy’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Logan County, West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent Season 6 winner Landau Eugene Murphy will be touring the Mountain State this December for his 12th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. This year, Landau will bring his tour to 12 towns throughout West Virginia performing a variety of Christmas […]
Comments / 1