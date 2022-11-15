Read full article on original website
Related
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
When, where Middle GA football teams will play in high school playoffs’ second round
Round 1 offered some great games. Here are the Middle Georgia teams and their matchups this week.
Huskies run out of gas, lose first game of year to Austin, 49-42
DECATUR – After three physical quarters of back-and-forth basketball, the Hewitt-Trussville boys basketball lost their first game of the season to the Austin Black Bears Tuesday night, 49-42 in Decatur. Hewitt (2-1) and Austin (1-2) traded leads throughout the early-season, non-conference contest. Austin held a slim lead, 22-20 at halftime, and maintained a two-point edge […]
Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Nov. 7-13
It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week. You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted. To submit high school scores, statistics, records,...
Albany Herald
Playoff Preview: Deerfield-Windsor to host Frederica Academy in GIAA Playoffs
ALBANY - It is all about the Knights. The Deerfield-Windsor Knights (8-2) will play the Frederica Academy Knights (5-5) in the GIAA state football playoffs here in Albany Friday night. While Deerfield-Windsor intends to play their normal style of football, the defense might get a bigger challenge than they have seen this season.
High school wrestling: North Hall opens season with win at Bronco Stampede at Brookwood
North Hall’s Jackson Martin, Robby Lee, Parker Carlton, Zeke Harris and Kade Hawthorne each won three matches and were champions in the Bronco Stampede on Saturday at Brookwood High. The Trojans won the team title by one point out of a 25-team field, beating runner-up Rockmart by 1 point.
