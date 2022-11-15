ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Trussville Tribune

Huskies run out of gas, lose first game of year to Austin, 49-42

DECATUR – After three physical quarters of back-and-forth basketball, the Hewitt-Trussville boys basketball lost their first game of the season to the Austin Black Bears Tuesday night, 49-42 in Decatur.  Hewitt (2-1) and Austin (1-2) traded leads throughout the early-season, non-conference contest. Austin held a slim lead, 22-20 at halftime, and maintained a two-point edge […]
DECATUR, AL
Albany Herald

Playoff Preview: Deerfield-Windsor to host Frederica Academy in GIAA Playoffs

ALBANY - It is all about the Knights. The Deerfield-Windsor Knights (8-2) will play the Frederica Academy Knights (5-5) in the GIAA state football playoffs here in Albany Friday night. While Deerfield-Windsor intends to play their normal style of football, the defense might get a bigger challenge than they have seen this season.
ALBANY, GA

