Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Jerry Jones Reveals Why Odell Beckham Hasn't Signed Yet
Plenty of NFL teams have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in recent weeks. However, the All-Pro wide receiver hasn't signed with anyone just yet. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why. "In this particular case, start by asking, 'Why is it that you're able to...
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Browns bolster defensive line, sign 300-pound tackle
The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defensive front-four with the signing of defensive tackle Ben Stille off the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.
Justin Jefferson Or Odell Beckham Jr.? Jakobi Meyers Picks Top Catch
FOXBORO, Mass. — Like every NFL fan, Jakobi Meyers was in awe of Justin Jefferson’s outrageous catch against the Buffalo Bills. In case you somehow missed it, Jefferson made a spectacular one-handed, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing a fourth-and-18 late in Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium. Minnesota went on to pick up a 33-30 overtime victory while Jefferson finished with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.
Odell Beckham Jr. Suing Nike, Claims Company Is Withholding Money
The race for NFL teams to sign Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be on but will apparently coincide with the Pro-Bowl receiver’s legal battle with Nike. Beckham Jr. released a statement Monday alleging the sportswear brand swindled him out of millions of dollars by suppressing sales of merchandise that would’ve triggered contract incentives and an extension.
Odell Beckham, Jr. sues Nike for more than $20 million
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will seek an NFL contract worth a prorated $20 million for the balance of the season. He wants the full $20 million, and more, from Nike. Via TMZ.com, Beckham sued Nike for more than $20 million. The problem traces to a decision by Nike to exercise a right of first refusal in 2017, matching an offer Beckham received from Adidas. Then, in 2022, Nike allegedly began to withhold money from Beckham based on alleged technical violations of his agreement via the footwear and gloves he used in games.
