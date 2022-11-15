ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones Reveals Why Odell Beckham Hasn't Signed Yet

Plenty of NFL teams have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in recent weeks. However, the All-Pro wide receiver hasn't signed with anyone just yet. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why. "In this particular case, start by asking, 'Why is it that you're able to...
Justin Jefferson Or Odell Beckham Jr.? Jakobi Meyers Picks Top Catch

FOXBORO, Mass. — Like every NFL fan, Jakobi Meyers was in awe of Justin Jefferson’s outrageous catch against the Buffalo Bills. In case you somehow missed it, Jefferson made a spectacular one-handed, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing a fourth-and-18 late in Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium. Minnesota went on to pick up a 33-30 overtime victory while Jefferson finished with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.
Odell Beckham Jr. Suing Nike, Claims Company Is Withholding Money

The race for NFL teams to sign Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be on but will apparently coincide with the Pro-Bowl receiver’s legal battle with Nike. Beckham Jr. released a statement Monday alleging the sportswear brand swindled him out of millions of dollars by suppressing sales of merchandise that would’ve triggered contract incentives and an extension.
Odell Beckham, Jr. sues Nike for more than $20 million

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will seek an NFL contract worth a prorated $20 million for the balance of the season. He wants the full $20 million, and more, from Nike. Via TMZ.com, Beckham sued Nike for more than $20 million. The problem traces to a decision by Nike to exercise a right of first refusal in 2017, matching an offer Beckham received from Adidas. Then, in 2022, Nike allegedly began to withhold money from Beckham based on alleged technical violations of his agreement via the footwear and gloves he used in games.

