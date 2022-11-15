Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"
Man gives Denver council an earful about 'Guntry Club'
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
3 News Now
November 14 Snowfall Recap
For many of us, yesterday saw our first measurable snowfall of the season. It wasn't much, but it was enough to coat the grass and cars as well as causing minimal issues. Not everyone saw snow, as many in the Omaha area grumbled or rejoiced at the lack of snow while those to our east and west picked up on some snowfall. On average, the first measurable snow, that is at least a dusting measured at Eppley Airfield is actually November 13. Thus, for many of us we were right on schedule with the arrival of the snow.
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
News Channel Nebraska
High speed on ramp causes crash, one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Bellevue teen died in a personal injury crash on an on-ramp in Omaha Tuesday night. The Omaha Police Department said that around 11:30 p.m. they were called to the accident on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to Interstate 80 East (Ramp A on the picture).
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
KETV.com
Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
KETV.com
World-renowned fried chicken restaurant opens location in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video — Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery. A world-renowned fried chicken restaurant is now open in Omaha. Church's Texas Chicken has opened a location in northwest Omaha, near North 168th and Sprague streets. Opened in 1952, Church's serves fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and...
New COVID-19 cases decrease in Omaha metro, hospitalizations increase
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 228 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 262 cases were reported.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Lincoln Police looking for people who trashed UNL’s Nebraska Hall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for at least two people who caused chaos at Nebraska Hall. On Nov. 4, the men went into the building near 16th and X Streets and “trashed it,” police said. The men shattered the glass and ripped the coils...
iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
3 News Now
Mission: Service — Omaha Marine honored with award at Creighton game
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local veteran was honored at Monday night's Creighton basketball game and recognized for his years of service to our country. Retired Marine Master Sergeant Sean Shepherd spent 21 years in the service. He was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013 and 2014.
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
KETV.com
One person dies after car pins them against garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Man Dies In Blackstone Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- A man from Council Bluffs is dead after an early morning car crash in Omaha's Blackstone District. Police say 27-year-old DJ Myers was driving the wrong way down Harney Street around 12:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and hit a small tree and then a big tree near 37th Street. Myers died in the crash and police say speed was likely a factor.
KETV.com
Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
klkntv.com
Mini-quarantine recommended ahead of holiday parties as Nebraska ER visits soar
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Medical experts with CHI Health will be discussing how to avoid getting seriously sick during holiday gatherings Tuesday, as the tripledemic rages on nationwide. Lancaster County is continuing to report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every week, flu season is still ramping up, and RSV...
