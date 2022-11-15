For many of us, yesterday saw our first measurable snowfall of the season. It wasn't much, but it was enough to coat the grass and cars as well as causing minimal issues. Not everyone saw snow, as many in the Omaha area grumbled or rejoiced at the lack of snow while those to our east and west picked up on some snowfall. On average, the first measurable snow, that is at least a dusting measured at Eppley Airfield is actually November 13. Thus, for many of us we were right on schedule with the arrival of the snow.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO