3 News Now

November 14 Snowfall Recap

For many of us, yesterday saw our first measurable snowfall of the season. It wasn't much, but it was enough to coat the grass and cars as well as causing minimal issues. Not everyone saw snow, as many in the Omaha area grumbled or rejoiced at the lack of snow while those to our east and west picked up on some snowfall. On average, the first measurable snow, that is at least a dusting measured at Eppley Airfield is actually November 13. Thus, for many of us we were right on schedule with the arrival of the snow.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha

It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

High speed on ramp causes crash, one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Bellevue teen died in a personal injury crash on an on-ramp in Omaha Tuesday night. The Omaha Police Department said that around 11:30 p.m. they were called to the accident on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to Interstate 80 East (Ramp A on the picture).
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

World-renowned fried chicken restaurant opens location in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Related video — Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery. A world-renowned fried chicken restaurant is now open in Omaha. Church's Texas Chicken has opened a location in northwest Omaha, near North 168th and Sprague streets. Opened in 1952, Church's serves fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and...
OMAHA, NE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
iheart.com

Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash

Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Mission: Service — Omaha Marine honored with award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local veteran was honored at Monday night's Creighton basketball game and recognized for his years of service to our country. Retired Marine Master Sergeant Sean Shepherd spent 21 years in the service. He was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013 and 2014.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after car pins them against garage door

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Council Bluffs Man Dies In Blackstone Car Crash

(Omaha, NE) -- A man from Council Bluffs is dead after an early morning car crash in Omaha's Blackstone District. Police say 27-year-old DJ Myers was driving the wrong way down Harney Street around 12:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and hit a small tree and then a big tree near 37th Street. Myers died in the crash and police say speed was likely a factor.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
OMAHA, NE

