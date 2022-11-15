ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Missouri men's basketball rolls SIUE behind Hodge's 30 points

Kobe Brown played just two minutes in the first half. But one would never guess that the preseason All-SEC first team selection wasn’t on the floor, as Missouri weathered first-half foul trouble, controlled the glass and pushed the tempo on its way to a dominant 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

No. 3 Missouri wrestling heads west to face No. 5 Arizona State

Missouri wrestling will have a chance to back up its No. 3 ranking in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll Thursday in a road dual against No. 5 Arizona State. The dual between the Tigers and Sun Devils begins at 8 p.m. at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. It...
TEMPE, AZ
Columbia Missourian

Missouri’s defense looks to move past uncharacteristic Tennessee performance

Missouri’s defense was punched in the mouth in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past Saturday, and there’s no way around it. It’s difficult to sugarcoat a performance in which the Tigers gave up nine touchdowns on 14 offensive possessions and 724 yards. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his staff knew it was bad. Players knew it, too. For the first time since it gave up 40 points to Kansas State on Sept. 12, the defense is forced to respond to a disastrous afternoon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

Bailey, McGuire make 2023 decisions known as MU gets set for senior day

When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boonville, Blair Oaks football secure district championships

Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program’s first in 11 seasons. Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton’s 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU swim and dive to host Mizzou Invite

Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at noon on each of the meet’s three days. The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri softball releases 2023 schedule

Missouri softball released its 2023 schedule Tuesday. The Tigers travel to Clearwater, Florida, to open the season Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, where they’ll face Texas, Fordham, Louisville, Northwestern and Prairie View A&M.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia youth mountain biking team offers community and competition

Youth mountain biking is growing across Missouri and the country, and Columbia is no exception to the trend. Columbia’s COMO Composite Raptors were founded in 2020 and have offered a unique sporting opportunity to middle and high schoolers since. Columbia mountain bikers Mike Burden, Mike Stambaugh and Ben Nagy...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Sights of the first snow in Columbia

After four record breaking high temperatures in early November, Columbia and mid-Missouri residents saw the first snow of the season on Monday night. Flurries continued into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are excepted to remain cold throughout the week, according to a weather report from KOMU 8 News, with lows in the 10s and 20s.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Flu, other respiratory illness cases continue to rise for Boone County

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ most recent report on influenza cases showed a large increase compared to last month. Other respiratory illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19 are also on the rise in Missouri. The DHSS reported 1,738 cases of the flu in...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Chester M. Twitchell Dec. 30, 1937 — Nov. 11, 2022

Chester M. Twitchell, 84, of Boonville, passed away at his home on November 11, 2022. Chester was born in Glasgow, MO on December 30, 1937, a son of John Curtis and Mildred Marie (Desmond) Twitchell. On May 26, 1961 he married Alice Morgan in Poplar Bluff, MO. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. He was a 1956 graduate of Glasgow High School and took correspondence courses in Engineering with Devry Institute from 1968 to 1970 and became a Master Electrician through Thompson Education in 2005. Chester was employed with the City of Columbia as a Civil Engineer Aide for 22 years, retiring in 1983. Following retirement he kept busy with home remodeling, plumbing and electrical jobs. He loved the outdoors, gospel music and most of all being with his family. He especially enjoyed collecting eagle memorabilia.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Nov. 14, 2022

Georgia Ellen McLean, 102, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joyce Bentley, 89, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Nostalgia, surprises in 'Little House on the Prairie' musical at Rock Bridge

The musical “Little House on the Prairie,” showing this weekend at Rock Bridge High School, offers a dose of nostalgia — and a few twists. “The version that is on the stage here is a love story and a story of a family trying to find a home,” said Sandra Welty, drama teacher at Rock Bridge and director and producer of “Little House.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Christbaumfest shows off Cole Camp's German heritage

For more than 20 years, the city of Cole Camp has been holding Christbaumfest, an annual Christmas festival that features over 50 vendors for the public’s holiday shopping needs. From leather, to scarves and sweaters, the Christbaumfest highlights homemade crafts such as woodwork, jewelry and knives. Bob Gare, a...
COLE CAMP, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia police, community members to visit National Civil Rights Museum

With hopes of empowering “our community by broadening perspectives on the pursuit of civil rights,” 36 community members set out Tuesday for Memphis on a trip to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, according to a Columbia City Council memo. Five high school students, at least five Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Welcome changes to CPS gifted education program, but more work needs to be done

Gifted education is a valuable opportunity that, unfortunately, has often been restricted to those with racial and economic privilege. In Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the gifted education program is known as Extended Educational Experiences (EEE). EEE has historically served mostly white and Asian students who are middle class or wealthy.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy