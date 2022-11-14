ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

NBC Miami

South Florida Airports Ranked Among the Worst on WSJ's 2022 List

Of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports, flying to and from South Florida may not be the best experience, according to a list released by The Wall Street Journal. WSJ released its anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list — and some of the rankings might surprise you.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ken Russell storms out of Miami City Commission meeting after 'resigning'

MIAMI -- City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, set to leave office early next month, hastily announced that he was quitting the panel on Thursday after two of his fellow commissioners suggested scrapping next month's scheduled meeting."You can expect my resignation to be re-written this afternoon and count it for today because I'm done."Russell stormed out upset. The December 8th meeting was supposed to be Russell's last as District 2 commissioner before he would officially step down after serving seven years.  After Russell left, the commission voted 3-1 to move the meeting to January.Russell spoke with CBS4 hours after his...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections

City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Delta flight attendants arrested in Miami facing felony drug trafficking charges

MIAMI – Flight attendant Marcelo Chaves appeared in a South Florida bond court on Thursday, two days after the New York resident was arrested at Miami International Airport. That’s where, according to his arrest form, he was getting off an American Airlines flight from Brazil with his live-in boyfriend and now listed co-defendant Ronald Maldonado.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need

MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Flight Out Of Miami Turns Around After Passenger Mistakenly Yells 'Fire'

A passenger made quite an oopsie on a flight out of South Florida, forcing the aircraft to turn around and head back to the airport, according to Simply Flying. Flight 3152, a regularly scheduled service from Miami to Boston, departed Monday (November 14) around 6 a.m. Everything was smooth sailing until a passenger reportedly spotted what they thought was smoke coming from the plane's air conditioning vents. That's when they suddenly shouted, "Fire!" and out of an abundance of caution, pilots quickly returned to Miami International Airport.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade prosecutors announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association. Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog found emaciated in Homestead makes full recovery

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A furry friend has made a full recovery with special canine care. This is Diamond, a dog who was rescued back in August. She was found in bad shape chained to a tree in Homestead with no food or water. A few months later, the pup...
HOMESTEAD, FL

