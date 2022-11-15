Read full article on original website
Maxim
Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express
The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
mansionglobal.com
A Solar-Powered Mexican Villa Set in a ‘Fairytale’ Garden
Villa Entre Sueños, whose name is Spanish for Villa Between Dreams, was built for entertaining a large family in San Miguel de Allende, a city in Mexico’s central highlands with a booming luxury real estate market. Perched high on a hill on a gated cul-de-sac, the residence, which...
Popculture
Tour Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 Million Santa Monica Childhood Home
The home where Gwyneth Paltrow grew up was recently listed for sale, giving fans a chance to tour its interior. Paltrow was born and raised in Hollywood, and she spent her early years in this Santa Monica, California, mansion. Although it has been heavily renovated in recent years, it likely bears quite a resemblance to Paltrow's childhood home.
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
US Magazine
Blue Desert Cabo Creates Your Dream Vacation Without the Stressful Planning
The place to be! Blue Desert Cabo is a boutique villa rental property company that does it all – it provides the most unique travel experience by customizing your dream vacation and tailoring it to all your needs. Blue Desert Cabo gives you privacy and luxury, without the stress...
moderncampground.com
Trevornick Holiday Park Nominated For Park Of The Year In 2022 Cornwall Tourism Awards
Trevornick Holiday Park in Newquay, United Kingdom has been selected as a nominee for the 2022 Cornwall Tourism Awards in the Camping and Caravanning Park of the year category. Alongside more than 60 other finalists across categories that cover various lodging types, hospitality companies, and other attractions, the park, located...
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
Surfline
First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido
My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
drifttravel.com
Luxury Country Retreat in Queensland’s Scenic Rim Beechmont Estate
Beechmont Estate, a private luxury country estate for epicureans and outdoor enthusiasts in Queensland’s Scenic Rim region, named among Lonely Planet’s top ten destinations to visit globally. About the Region:. Located just outside of its namesake township of Beechmont, the estate is conveniently distanced from Brisbane and the...
lonelyplanet.com
4 days to connect with Sydney, Australia
International visitors have missed Australia during the pandemic, and with travel returning down under, it’s also an opportunity to connect with the city in new ways. From hosting one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world to its new Indigenous tours over the bridge, return to Sydney and see it from a new perspective.
ceoworld.biz
Bucket List Adventures: Luxury Travel Founder Carlos Alvarez Shares His Travel Tips
Luxury travelers are a breed apart from your holidaymakers, family travelers, honeymooners, and digital nomads. So, it makes sense that they travel differently, plan differently and use a whole different set of travel tips. Sui Generis Entertainment & Travel, Inc co-founder Carlos Alvarez has spent much time over his travel...
drifttravel.com
Western Australia’s Newest Luxury Accommodations for 2023
Western Australia will be home to many exciting events in 2023 including the total solar eclipse, where the sun, moon and earth will align in unison. Here is a roundup of Western Australia’s newest luxury accommodations to add to your bucket list. From authentic outback station stays to opulent eco-retreats, Western Australia has a luxury accommodation for every well-appointed traveler.
lonelyplanet.com
Check out Meissa Mason's best day in Sydney, Australia
Though some travelers may come for its spectacular beaches or famous architecture like its Opera House, there's much more to Sydney than just its landmarks. From attending one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world to taking one of the Indigenous-led bridge tours, Sydney is a great place to find connection with others.
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Los Cabos All Inclusive Packages
Set on the tip of Baja California, Los Cabos is one of Mexico’s most popular package destinations. Los Cabos is famed for its exceptional beaches, showstopping watersports, and blockbuster resorts, all set against a highly Instagrammable backdrop. Thousands hotfoot here for year-round sunshine, margaritas on the beach and late-night parties. Unsurprisingly, there are now dozens of companies offering competitively priced all-inclusive packages from cities across the United States. For the best deals, we recommend using a reputable online booking platform to help you with your search. These companies will hold more market power, which means higher discounts. We’ve selected three of the best companies for finding travel packages to Los Cabos based on customer reviews, policies, flexibility, reputation and value for money. We recommend checking each website to ensure you get the best deal.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Images of Richard Branson's new luxury Mallorca retreat on historic finca site
Richard Branson’s new luxury hotel in Mallorca is under development and pictures have been shared to give a glimpse of how it will look. The Virgin Limited Edition hotel will welcome guests from August next year. Set in the Tramuntana region of Mallorca, the 26-bedroom hotel is partly built...
techaiapp.com
The Finest Island Escape at the Four Seasons Anguilla
Winter is fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and soon enough, millions of Americans will be flocking to airports in hopes of catching a flight to somewhere warm. Look no further than the Caribbean, especially now that most travel restrictions have been lifted from this region of the World. As of November 1st, 2022, there are no pre-arrival testing or entry requirements for guests traveling to Anguilla from the United States, making this the perfect getaway if you’re looking for an exclusive tropical escape.
First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
moderncampground.com
Canadian Campgrounds Win President’s and Founder’s Awards at 2022 KOA Convention & Expo in Florida
Kampgrounds of America (KOA) today recognized Canadian campgrounds with the President’s and Founder’s Awards at the 2022 KOA Convention & Expo taking place in Orlando, Florida. Of the 430 KOA campgrounds recognized, 24 came from Canada. Qualifying campgrounds are chosen every year based on the results of an...
Francis Ford Coppola’s Private Island in Belize Just Hit the Market for $2.2 Million
It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One offered up a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But...
lonelyplanet.com
The ultimate road trip through Nova Scotia, Canada
The beauty of Nova Scotia, Canada, can’t be confined to one town. The best way to experience the postcard-perfect communities that dot its shores is by taking a journey, driving between seaside villages. Dean Petty takes you on a journey through his Nova Scotia. My name is Dean Petty...
