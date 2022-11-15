TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of three-year-old Braylen Noble were sentenced, Monday, to probation. The sentence came more than two years after the young child was found dead in the pool of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. The search for the young boy gathered community members far and wide. As result, many local residents expressed their surprise after hearing Dajnae Cox’s and Bobbie Johnson’s sentencing.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO