WDAM-TV

Tips on Laurel double homicide suspect lead to search warrants in Ohio

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been weeks since Laurel Police Department accused Ronald Buckley of shooting and killing two people outside a laurel laundromat in broad daylight. Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reluctant to release specifics about the search until the Fremont Ohio Police Department announced officers executed...
LAUREL, MS
13abc.com

Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
FREMONT, OH
impact601.com

Jones County Sheriff's Department Seeking Six “Most Wanted" Individuals

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of six "Most Wanted" individuals. The six individuals are wanted on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. Wanted are:. Jacob Height. Failure to Comply (Conspiracy/Malicious Mischief) Shaun Blakeney. Failure to Appear (Possession of...
JONES COUNTY, MS
crawfordcountynow.com

Two men and two women on this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Defensive Driving Certification Course

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers in Jones County are doing their best to keep the roads safe during this holiday season. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will have its annual Defensive Driving Certification Course. The test challenges each officer’s ability to maneuver forward and...
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
13abc.com

Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of three-year-old Braylen Noble were sentenced, Monday, to probation. The sentence came more than two years after the young child was found dead in the pool of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. The search for the young boy gathered community members far and wide. As result, many local residents expressed their surprise after hearing Dajnae Cox’s and Bobbie Johnson’s sentencing.
TOLEDO, OH
WDAM-TV

13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Wayne County residents took to the streets Saturday to demand an end to gun violence. They were there to participate in the annual “Stop the Violence Walk.”. It began at the Wayne County Courthouse and ended a few blocks away at Southside Park.
WAYNESBORO, MS
WTOK-TV

Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision at Mill Creek Road and Highway 84 sent two individuals to the emergency department with moderate injuries Monday around 7 pm. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the incident.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Comegys and Friends preparing for annual turkey giveaway

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Comegys and Friends Of The Community are once again having a turkey giveaway for Beat 5 in Jones County. Every year, the organization has been able to give away dozens of turkeys to families in need to have a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day. This...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update

HATTIESBURG, MS

