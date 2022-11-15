Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Tips on Laurel double homicide suspect lead to search warrants in Ohio
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been weeks since Laurel Police Department accused Ronald Buckley of shooting and killing two people outside a laurel laundromat in broad daylight. Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reluctant to release specifics about the search until the Fremont Ohio Police Department announced officers executed...
13abc.com
Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
Investigators looking for suspect in Elyria bank robbery
Investigators are looking for the suspect in an Elyria bank robbery over the weekend.
13abc.com
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department Seeking Six “Most Wanted" Individuals
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of six "Most Wanted" individuals. The six individuals are wanted on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. Wanted are:. Jacob Height. Failure to Comply (Conspiracy/Malicious Mischief) Shaun Blakeney. Failure to Appear (Possession of...
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers
The Mississippi man's family wants answers. The post The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky woman who threatened city hall arrested after failing to show for October sentencing
Amanda Nichol, the Sandusky resident arrested in July for making a call to Sanilac Central Dispatch threatening Sandusky City Hall, was arrested again, but this time, for skipping the sentencing trial for July’s offense. Nichol, age 33, failed to appear at her October 18 district court sentencing, prompting a...
cleveland19.com
2 suspected drug dealers arrested in connection to Vermilion man’s overdose death
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office along with several other area law enforcement agencies announced the arrests of two suspected drug dealers connected to 22-year-old Justin Cramer’s death, Tuesday. Cramer, who was from Vermilion, died from a fentanyl overdose in May. Tyler Wayne Fox, 22,...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Suspects burglarize church van in Hattiesburg; police seeking information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating two suspects wanted for burglarizing a church van. The two suspects, shown in the video above, provided by HPD, shattered the window of a church van and stole the vehicle’s battery at Word of Faith Christian Church on Oct. 11, 2022.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two men and two women on this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Defensive Driving Certification Course
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers in Jones County are doing their best to keep the roads safe during this holiday season. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will have its annual Defensive Driving Certification Course. The test challenges each officer’s ability to maneuver forward and...
cleveland19.com
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
13abc.com
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of three-year-old Braylen Noble were sentenced, Monday, to probation. The sentence came more than two years after the young child was found dead in the pool of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. The search for the young boy gathered community members far and wide. As result, many local residents expressed their surprise after hearing Dajnae Cox’s and Bobbie Johnson’s sentencing.
WDAM-TV
13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Wayne County residents took to the streets Saturday to demand an end to gun violence. They were there to participate in the annual “Stop the Violence Walk.”. It began at the Wayne County Courthouse and ended a few blocks away at Southside Park.
WTOK-TV
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
WDAM-TV
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision at Mill Creek Road and Highway 84 sent two individuals to the emergency department with moderate injuries Monday around 7 pm. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the incident.
cleveland19.com
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
WDAM-TV
Comegys and Friends preparing for annual turkey giveaway
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Comegys and Friends Of The Community are once again having a turkey giveaway for Beat 5 in Jones County. Every year, the organization has been able to give away dozens of turkeys to families in need to have a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day. This...
WDAM-TV
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
