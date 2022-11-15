Read full article on original website
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
theScore
Mariners' Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been rewarded for his outstanding freshman campaign with the 2022 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez beat out fellow finalists Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Rutschman claimed a single first-place vote to prevent Rodriguez from winning the award unanimously.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/22: Brendan McKay, Michael Harris II, and JULIOOOOO
Never a doubt. What an amazing moment for Julio Rodriguez and his family. Massive congrats to Julio on winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award! We’ve all had so much fun watching him this past season and can’t wait to see what’s next. The team announced...
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)
The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners
Mariners will pair Teoscar Hernandez's big bat with AL rookie of the year Julio Rodriguez as they look to build on their first playoff appearance since 2001.
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chuck Carr, one-time NL stolen base leader, dies at 55
Chuck Carr, who led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, died at age 55. It was not clear
Orioles' Adley Rutschman earns full service year after Rookie of the Year runner-up
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman finished runner-up in this year’s American League Rookie of the Year balloting. While the honor went to Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, the runner-up placement is a key development for Rutschman. In order to disincentivize service time manipulation, the league and Players Association agreed...
Sporting News
MLB awards 2022: Full list of finalists, winners for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and more
The 2022 MLB season is over, and the Astros have been crowned World Series champions. Now, the only thing left to hand out is the hardware for the top players and managers. This year, the awards could carry some extra significance for a few players in particular. AL MVP finalist Aaron Judge and AL Cy Young finalist Justin Verlander are both free agents, and while an award is unlikely to drastically change the evaluation of teams of the two star talents, it would help to bolster the resumes of the two as they look for new deals.
