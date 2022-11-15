The 2022 MLB season is over, and the Astros have been crowned World Series champions. Now, the only thing left to hand out is the hardware for the top players and managers. This year, the awards could carry some extra significance for a few players in particular. AL MVP finalist Aaron Judge and AL Cy Young finalist Justin Verlander are both free agents, and while an award is unlikely to drastically change the evaluation of teams of the two star talents, it would help to bolster the resumes of the two as they look for new deals.

2 DAYS AGO