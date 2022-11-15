ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel

The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
theScore

Mariners' Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been rewarded for his outstanding freshman campaign with the 2022 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez beat out fellow finalists Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Rutschman claimed a single first-place vote to prevent Rodriguez from winning the award unanimously.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award

Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MIAMI, FL
Sporting News

MLB awards 2022: Full list of finalists, winners for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and more

The 2022 MLB season is over, and the Astros have been crowned World Series champions. Now, the only thing left to hand out is the hardware for the top players and managers. This year, the awards could carry some extra significance for a few players in particular. AL MVP finalist Aaron Judge and AL Cy Young finalist Justin Verlander are both free agents, and while an award is unlikely to drastically change the evaluation of teams of the two star talents, it would help to bolster the resumes of the two as they look for new deals.

