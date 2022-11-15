ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

KOLD hosting free seminars for business owners, marketing directors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD will host three free seminars to help local business owners and marketing directors use the right tools to generate game-changing results. The “Money Ball Marketing” seminars will be 8-10 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event will be held in the Sky Box Lounge of the Arizona Sands Club (565 Cherry Avenue), which is on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

New eats! 12 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this fall

Tucson reawakens in the fall. Weekends bustle with events, our streets are clogged with cars (many with out-of-town plates), and the weather turns dreamy. It’s a good time to open a restaurant, with many balmy months ahead to capitalize on wintertime visitors. More new eats are a guaranteed forecast, so here’s what we’ve got at the start of the fall season in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

All-Native American Honor Flight

ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
TUCSON, AZ
Art in America

Shock Waves & West Concrete: An Interview with Lucy Raven

Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Lucy Raven has engaged the Southwest as a subject in multiple mediums in various ways. Among her most notable recent works are Ready Mix (2021), an immersive film installation featuring earthy and abstract footage from a concrete plant in Bellevue, Idaho, and Demolition of a Wall (Album 1 and 2), a pair of related films from this year focused on blast waves captured via high-speed camera technology at an explosives range in Socorro, New Mexico. Other works related to the region include China Town (2009), an animated projection piece drawing on thousands of photographs...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

17-story High Rise Planned in Downtown Tucson Gateway

The I-10 entryway to downtown Tucson may get a major skyline update with a planned 17-story multifamily and commercial development scheduled for a courtesy review before the Rio Nuevo Area Design Review Board this week. 471 W. Congress St. is currently an approximately 5.73-acre vacant lot at the SEC of...
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review

On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
MARANA, AZ
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22

1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

Pima Supervisors take "baby steps" on homelessness

Pima County Supervisors are taking what they call "baby steps" to address what's being described as an epidemic of homelessness and drug use in Tucson. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting wasn't supposed to be a public hearing about homelessness, but it turned into one. At least a dozen people, many wearing black t-shirts from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, spoke during Call to the Audience, describing aggressive panhandlers, drug paraphernalia and human waste around their businesses.
TUCSON, AZ

