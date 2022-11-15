Read full article on original website
Farm to Table: Raising a Thanksgiving turkey in Southern Arizona
The star of the Thanksgiving meal is reported to cost you 23% more than last year. For local farmers, inflation has impacted them just as much as consumers in a grocery store.
KOLD-TV
Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
KOLD-TV
KOLD hosting free seminars for business owners, marketing directors
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD will host three free seminars to help local business owners and marketing directors use the right tools to generate game-changing results. The “Money Ball Marketing” seminars will be 8-10 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event will be held in the Sky Box Lounge of the Arizona Sands Club (565 Cherry Avenue), which is on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.
How an Arizona fishing trip turned into a rescue mission for a wounded bobcat cub
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Saturday morning trip to Parker Canyon Lake in southern Arizona took a detour for Tyler Carnival after he stumbled upon a wounded bobcat cub in need of medical attention. The 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident was driving along State Route 83 to spend the day fishing...
thisistucson.com
New eats! 12 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this fall
Tucson reawakens in the fall. Weekends bustle with events, our streets are clogged with cars (many with out-of-town plates), and the weather turns dreamy. It’s a good time to open a restaurant, with many balmy months ahead to capitalize on wintertime visitors. More new eats are a guaranteed forecast, so here’s what we’ve got at the start of the fall season in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
All-Native American Honor Flight
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
Shock Waves & West Concrete: An Interview with Lucy Raven
Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Lucy Raven has engaged the Southwest as a subject in multiple mediums in various ways. Among her most notable recent works are Ready Mix (2021), an immersive film installation featuring earthy and abstract footage from a concrete plant in Bellevue, Idaho, and Demolition of a Wall (Album 1 and 2), a pair of related films from this year focused on blast waves captured via high-speed camera technology at an explosives range in Socorro, New Mexico. Other works related to the region include China Town (2009), an animated projection piece drawing on thousands of photographs...
KOLD-TV
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
azbex.com
17-story High Rise Planned in Downtown Tucson Gateway
The I-10 entryway to downtown Tucson may get a major skyline update with a planned 17-story multifamily and commercial development scheduled for a courtesy review before the Rio Nuevo Area Design Review Board this week. 471 W. Congress St. is currently an approximately 5.73-acre vacant lot at the SEC of...
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
AZFamily
Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon serves up some of the best barbecue in Arizona
SUPERIOR, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you’ll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: AASA and COBA rightfully call for the resignation of Maribel Alvarez from the University of Arizona
“I am the people. My struggle is yours, your struggle will always be mine. They will never not intersect,” Kai Leigh Harriott declared on Oct.14 at a campus-wide protest at the University of Arizona. The Coalition of Black Students and Allies (COBA) and the African American Student Affairs (AASA)...
Businesses ask Pima Supes to help reduce crime
Business owners are pleading with Pima County Supervisors for help fighting crime. They say it’s street crime from drug users and homeless people.
KOLD-TV
Tohono O’odham Nation veterans honored in southern Arizona’s 1st all-Native American Honor Flight
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Honor Flight Southern Arizona completed its first all-Native American Honor Flight Sunday, Nov. 13. The Honor Flight Network has flown more than 250,000 veterans from across the country to memorials in Washington, D.C., with no cost to them. Sunday’s southern Arizona Honor Flight ended...
southernarizonaguide.com
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22
1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
azpm.org
Pima Supervisors take "baby steps" on homelessness
Pima County Supervisors are taking what they call "baby steps" to address what's being described as an epidemic of homelessness and drug use in Tucson. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting wasn't supposed to be a public hearing about homelessness, but it turned into one. At least a dozen people, many wearing black t-shirts from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, spoke during Call to the Audience, describing aggressive panhandlers, drug paraphernalia and human waste around their businesses.
