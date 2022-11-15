Read full article on original website
John Scadova
2d ago
My condolences, thoughts and prayers for the family of this child. In today's society there is no excuse for driving drunk period!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Tuesday, Nov. 15
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday around 10 p.m. near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.
KOLD-TV
Man dies in apparent self-strangulation at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after he allegedly strangled himself inside the Pima County jail on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers were performing rounds shortly before 8 p.m. when they found an inmate who had tied a pair of socks to the toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation within his cell.
Police: Woman hit by patrol car dies
A woman who was hit by a police car Thursday while on foot died Nov. 15. According to Tucson police, 64-year-old Pamela Lee Marshall was hit by a car at about 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on Grant Road.
Arizona man killed, nephew injured in 'unprovoked' shooting at RV dealer, police say
A 47-year-old man was killed and his 18-year-old nephew was injured in what authorities said was an "unprovoked" shooting at an Arizona RV dealer. The suspect, identified as Bruce Alvin Hansberry, was taken into custody Monday night, hours after he fled deputies and hid in the desert, authorities alleged. The...
Pima County inmate found dead by apparent self-strangulation
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide.
KOLD-TV
Community comes together after deadly shooting in Whetstone
WHETSTONE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday, a gunman fired shots at employees at Desert RV in the town of Whetstone, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Investigators have been working around the clock gathering evidence and trying to find a motive. The Cochise County Sheriff’s office said the suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Bruce Alvin Hansberry of Sierra Vista.
Man dies following Tuesday, Nov. 8 wreck near First, Limberlost
According to Tucson police, the unnamed victim — a man in his 80s — was hit by a gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban at First Avenue and Limberlost Drive just before 2 p.m. that day.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One dead, another injured in ‘unprovoked’ shooting at Whetstone business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in what they call an “unprovoked” shooting that took place in Whetstone on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14. Authorities say they were called around 5:15 p.m. to Desert RV, located on Redwing Lane,...
erienewsnow.com
Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting two people, killing one of them, in an unprovoked attack at an Arizona business before fleeing into the desert, officials said. The suspect entered a business in Whetstone, Arizona, twice Monday acting as a customer before returning and opening fire with at...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate crash involving motorcycle at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after a serious crash on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. Police said Tuesday, that 61-year-old Todd Aldinger died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Aldinger was driving a 2020 Ford Transit Connect that collided with a 2009...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
Suspect caught in man hunt after shooting in Whetstone
Deputies arrested a suspect after an hours long man hunt in Cochise County, Monday evening. Deputies say they arrested the suspect, who they believed to be a 37-year-old veteran, after a standoff.
KOLD-TV
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10. Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.
Man killed in 22nd and Wilmot crash
The Tucson Police Department responds to a serious-injury crash involving two vehicles. The incident took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road.
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Inmate tried to shoot gun hidden at satellite camp at federal prison in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate tried to fire a gun at a satellite camp of a federal prison in Tucson. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incident took place at a camp at the complex on Wilmot Road. The inmate reportedly...
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
