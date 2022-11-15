ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avra Valley, AZ

John Scadova
2d ago

My condolences, thoughts and prayers for the family of this child. In today's society there is no excuse for driving drunk period!

KOLD-TV

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in apparent self-strangulation at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after he allegedly strangled himself inside the Pima County jail on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers were performing rounds shortly before 8 p.m. when they found an inmate who had tied a pair of socks to the toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation within his cell.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Community comes together after deadly shooting in Whetstone

WHETSTONE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday, a gunman fired shots at employees at Desert RV in the town of Whetstone, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Investigators have been working around the clock gathering evidence and trying to find a motive. The Cochise County Sheriff’s office said the suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Bruce Alvin Hansberry of Sierra Vista.
KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate crash involving motorcycle at 22nd, Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10. Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ

