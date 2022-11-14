Automatic transfer switches serve to transfer electrical loads from a preferred power source to an alternate source when the preferred source’s voltage and/or frequency varies from preset limits. The switches also retransfer loads when optimal voltage and frequency in the preferred source is restored. Long used in mission-critical, life safety applications like healthcare facilities to ensure continuous power supply, the switches can also provide an important function in commercial applications during outages. Commercial-duty switches understandably deliver fewer features than mission-critical ones; however, the commercial-duty switches are not always built to the same standards of quality and reliability. Russelectric, A Siemens Business, an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and support of mission-critical automatic transfer switches, has responded to this need within the industry by developing a commercial duty ATS. Russelectric’s RTSCD offers the well-known and respected Russelectric quality and factory support in a simpler, easier to maintain, and more affordable package.

