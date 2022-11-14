Read full article on original website
Smith Currie Named National Construction Law Firm of the Year￼
Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP (Smith Currie), one of the nation’s most recognized construction and government contracts law firms, this week announced it has been named 2023 “Construction Law Firm of the Year” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® as part of the publication’s esteemed “Best Law Firms” rankings. The award is a significant achievement because it indicates the highest level of respect and recognition in private legal practice and among leading lawyers. The national status is awarded to only one law firm per legal practice area. Smith Currie also was ranked nationally as Tier 1 in “Construction Law” and “Litigation – Construction,” and regionally across Tiers 1, 2 and 3 in five metropolitan areas.
Shalonda A. Baldwin Named Senior Director for WSP USA Advisory Enterprise Management and Strategy Team￼
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, welcomes Shalonda A. Baldwin as senior director for the Advisory Enterprise Management and Strategy team. In her new role, Baldwin is collaborating with public and private transportation leadership teams across the U.S. She is leading transformative change in transportation agencies...
XL Construction Appoints Carol McKenna to Vice President, People
XL Construction, a leading Northern California builder, has appointed Carol McKenna, a 20+ year human resources veteran, as Vice President, People, in its Organizational Development Group. In the newly created role, McKenna will report to Alan Laurlund, XL’s Senior Vice President of Organizational Development. She will focus on leading the...
Axians France enters into a partnership with Pix4D, an expert in digital modeling, to provide its customers – operators and telecom infrastructure managers – with digital twins of their infrastructures￼
This partnership will enable Axians to integrate this cutting-edge technology into its offerings, and Pix4D to capitalize on Axians’ expertise to provide BIM services that are fully adapted to the specific nature and evolution of telecom infrastructures. Digital twin technology creates a single source of truth for industrial and...
Results of New Survey Recommend Steps to Improve Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Design and Construction Industry￼
Today, Dodge Construction Network and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) released the findings of a new industry survey in that shows more work is needed among architecture firms and construction companies to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in their industry. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion SmartMarket report also...
AKF Welcomes Jeff Gutsfeld as Director of Regional Business Development
AKF Group welcomes Jeff Gutsfeld as Director of Regional Business Development. In this role, Jeff is responsible for expanding AKF’s general client base and portfolio throughout New England, as well as nationally in the Higher Education sector. An experienced business development and marketing professional with nearly 30 years of experience, Jeff demonstrates a successful history of achieving record level revenue and volume results by interacting with prospective clients and centers of influence. His unique business development and exceptional relationship building skills are driven by a strong presence in the industry and vast professional network. Jeff’s innate ability to create trust and connect people is evidenced in the results he has delivered throughout the complex, solution-oriented professional services industry. He excels at uncovering new opportunities and turning them into mutually beneficial outcomes for both clients and firm members. Please join us in welcoming Jeff to AKF!
BST Global Shares Vision for the Data-Driven Consultancy of the Future
International ERP and Work Management software provider BST Global shared its vision for the data-driven consultancy of the future during multiple AEC industry association events in the Fall of 2022. Over the past three months, BST Global’s Chief Executive Officer, Javier A. Baldor, and Director of AI & Analytics, Hank...
Commercial Duty Transfer Switches￼
Automatic transfer switches serve to transfer electrical loads from a preferred power source to an alternate source when the preferred source’s voltage and/or frequency varies from preset limits. The switches also retransfer loads when optimal voltage and frequency in the preferred source is restored. Long used in mission-critical, life safety applications like healthcare facilities to ensure continuous power supply, the switches can also provide an important function in commercial applications during outages. Commercial-duty switches understandably deliver fewer features than mission-critical ones; however, the commercial-duty switches are not always built to the same standards of quality and reliability. Russelectric, A Siemens Business, an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and support of mission-critical automatic transfer switches, has responded to this need within the industry by developing a commercial duty ATS. Russelectric’s RTSCD offers the well-known and respected Russelectric quality and factory support in a simpler, easier to maintain, and more affordable package.
Bowman Consulting Expands Solar Engineering Services Through Acquisition of SEI Professional Services
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the purchase of SEI Engineering, LLC (“SEIE”). Headquartered in Paonia, Colorado and operating as SEI Professional Services, the company provides a full array of technical services to developers and owners of utility and commercial scale solar energy facilities. The SEIE team is made up of many of the solar industry’s top photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system designers, engineers, and technicians.
TestEquity Expands Selection of Senasys Switching Products
TestEquity, the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that they will expand their selection of Senasys switches, sensors, and industrial controls. “Senasys manufactures the products that ultimately determine whether or not a design works,” said Scott Maclin, VP Product Management at...
Port Funds Bicycle, Pedestrian Infrastructure Projects
The Port of Long Beach is accepting concept papers for bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure projects that qualify for funding under its award-winning Community Grants Program. The award-winning Community Grants Program is a more than $46 million effort to fund projects that help those in the community who are most vulnerable...
Registration Opens for The Precast Show 2023 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center
Registration for The Precast Show 2023 is now open. The Precast Show is Feb. 23-25 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, and marks the largest precast-specific trade show in North America, bringing together the industry’s most important suppliers and foremost equipment specialists under one roof. Reserve...
