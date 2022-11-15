ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State

New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
Travel Maven

This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-Visit

Snow days are still some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. When the snow starts falling, you have a couple of choices. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or binge-watch your favorite show. Or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In New York, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as this LED nighttime snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
CLYMER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State

You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Farm Bureau Survey says: Thanksgiving dinner prices skyrocket

Informal survey reflects a nearly 26% price jump over 2021. New York Farm Bureau’s 2022 Market Basket Survey shows the price of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner saw a double-digit price jump from last year’s meal. The average total price, which includes a 16-pound turkey and other common items found on a holiday dinner table, is $66.39, about a 26% increase over last year’s price of $52.59.
newyorkupstate.com

How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...

A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud” Wednesday to challenge the returning champions, the Kelly family from Georgia, for cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald competed together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Meet New York State's Teacher of the Year

Billy Green teaches high school chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School. It’s a subject that can be intimidating, and sometimes, boring. “You teach the math part of anything chemistry, kids will shut down. So it is important to have them actively engaged. That's why I have them move around,” Green said.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy