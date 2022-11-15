ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

FOX2now.com

Rain and snow mix expected Monday night

ST. LOUIS – A bit of fall, then a bit of winter, is expected in the St. Louis metro. Monday morning sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds, with winds going southeast and a temperature high of 46. Overnight there will be light rain and snow mix developing with a temp low of 32.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking more chilly conditions with snow on the horizon

TODAY: Another bitterly cold day with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Winds quiet down but the wind chill will still dwell in the 30s all day. TOMORROW: Southerly flow returns to the region, boosting highs to the mid-40s. Clouds slowly fill in through the day ahead of low pressure.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties

Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter weather advisories issued for parts of mid-Missouri

With snow in the forecast tonight, winter weather advisories have been issued in several counties across mid-Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight tonight to 9:00 tomorrow morning for Boone and Audrain Counties. Two to four inches of snow is expected which could cause slippery road conditions that affect the morning commute.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

KYTC crews prepped and ready for winter weather, MSHP urges drivers to be extra vigilant

(KBSI) – With snow showers expected in parts of Missouri this week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol warns drivers to by extra vigilant when driving in inclement weather. Be sure to increase your following distance as you drive. Stopping quickly on wet, snowy, or icy roads can be hazardous or impossible. Leave five seconds between your vehicle and the one in front of you is always a smart idea, especially in inclement weather.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau under burn advisory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau is under a burn advisory as of Wednesday, Nov. 16. Conditions are favorable for fire to spread and we anticipate it to remain this way for the foreseeable future. Before burning in Cape Girardeau, make sure conditions are such that burning is not a public safety hazard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Many major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Most major retail chains have announced their holiday shopping hours, and many say that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores opening on Thanksgiving became a trend in 2011, and became more commonplace for the better part of a decade, until the pandemic hit, and most stayed closed last year as well.
PADUCAH, KY
ktvo.com

93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14

Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Missouri experiences increase in respiratory viruses as winter looms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Like the majority of the United States, Missouri has been experiencing increased respiratory disease activity caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV that is occurring especially among children. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ADVISES NOT TO DUMP DEER CARCASSES

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agents are asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. In Missouri, an individual commits the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal when they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:. -Into any well, spring, brook,...
MISSOURI STATE

