Ozarks First.com
Wednesday, November 16 Evening Forecast – Cold, More Flurries Possible
The pattern since Friday of last week has been a winter-like one with quick-hitting rounds of wintry weather. We saw another one of those slip through today with snow showers sweeping across parts of Central Missouri. There may be more of that Thursday night through Friday, and there will certainly...
FOX2now.com
Rain and snow mix expected Monday night
ST. LOUIS – A bit of fall, then a bit of winter, is expected in the St. Louis metro. Monday morning sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds, with winds going southeast and a temperature high of 46. Overnight there will be light rain and snow mix developing with a temp low of 32.
abc17news.com
Tracking more chilly conditions with snow on the horizon
TODAY: Another bitterly cold day with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Winds quiet down but the wind chill will still dwell in the 30s all day. TOMORROW: Southerly flow returns to the region, boosting highs to the mid-40s. Clouds slowly fill in through the day ahead of low pressure.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties
Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
kjluradio.com
Winter weather advisories issued for parts of mid-Missouri
With snow in the forecast tonight, winter weather advisories have been issued in several counties across mid-Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight tonight to 9:00 tomorrow morning for Boone and Audrain Counties. Two to four inches of snow is expected which could cause slippery road conditions that affect the morning commute.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Missouri American Water Cold Weather Reminder
As consistent below-freezing weather is predicted, Missouri American Water advises locals and property owners to take precautions to avoid frozen water pipes.
kbsi23.com
KYTC crews prepped and ready for winter weather, MSHP urges drivers to be extra vigilant
(KBSI) – With snow showers expected in parts of Missouri this week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol warns drivers to by extra vigilant when driving in inclement weather. Be sure to increase your following distance as you drive. Stopping quickly on wet, snowy, or icy roads can be hazardous or impossible. Leave five seconds between your vehicle and the one in front of you is always a smart idea, especially in inclement weather.
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
KFVS12
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau under burn advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau is under a burn advisory as of Wednesday, Nov. 16. Conditions are favorable for fire to spread and we anticipate it to remain this way for the foreseeable future. Before burning in Cape Girardeau, make sure conditions are such that burning is not a public safety hazard.
KSDK
Driver killed in WB I-70 crash in St. Charles County Tuesday morning
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Highway 61 in St. Charles County Tuesday morning. The impact was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT traffic map alert. Corporal Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the...
westkentuckystar.com
Many major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Most major retail chains have announced their holiday shopping hours, and many say that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores opening on Thanksgiving became a trend in 2011, and became more commonplace for the better part of a decade, until the pandemic hit, and most stayed closed last year as well.
ktvo.com
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14
Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
KFVS12
2nd food truck rally to be held during Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several food trucks are teaming up to satisfy the taste buds of hungry craft fair shoppers and more. A second Cape Food Truck Rally will be held at AC Brace Arena in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operators...
kbsi23.com
Missouri experiences increase in respiratory viruses as winter looms
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Like the majority of the United States, Missouri has been experiencing increased respiratory disease activity caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV that is occurring especially among children. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ADVISES NOT TO DUMP DEER CARCASSES
Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agents are asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. In Missouri, an individual commits the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal when they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:. -Into any well, spring, brook,...
