(KBSI) – With snow showers expected in parts of Missouri this week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol warns drivers to by extra vigilant when driving in inclement weather. Be sure to increase your following distance as you drive. Stopping quickly on wet, snowy, or icy roads can be hazardous or impossible. Leave five seconds between your vehicle and the one in front of you is always a smart idea, especially in inclement weather.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO