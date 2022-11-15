ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Memorial assessing information after recent cyber attack

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is assessing information after a recent cyber attack. Memorial officials “recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network” during which some information was taken, hospital officials said in a statement released to KPLC. Hospital officials said they...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

ATTN Lake Charles: All Christmas Til Christmas Begins This Week

All Christmas Til Christmas, brought to you by Navarre Auto Group at NavarreHasIt.com, will return to the SWLA airwaves later this week. I personally can listen to Christmas music all year long. I get giddy every year leading up to our Christmas flip on The Lake. I can't wait to hear my boy Bing and the many other classic Christmas artists and songs that we play.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished

After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
