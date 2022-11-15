Read full article on original website
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Your Garbage Pickup Times Changed For Thanksgiving Holiday in Lake Charles
Whether you realize it or not, the Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away. Can you believe how fast this year is flying by? Well, believe it because before you know it, Christmas will be here too. Because Thanksgiving is coming up next week, a lot of...
Lake Charles Memorial assessing information after recent cyber attack
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is assessing information after a recent cyber attack. Memorial officials “recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network” during which some information was taken, hospital officials said in a statement released to KPLC. Hospital officials said they...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
Meet The Cajun Ninja This Sunday & Monday, Nov. 20-21 In Lake Charles
A viral sensation, The Cajun Ninja, is coming to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a meet & greet this Sunday, November 20th, and Monday, November 21st. Who is the Cajun Ninja? His name is Jason Derouen but is known as the online personality behind The Cajun Ninja. Derouen aka...
City Of Lake Charles Full-Time Positions Are Available
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
ATTN Lake Charles: All Christmas Til Christmas Begins This Week
All Christmas Til Christmas, brought to you by Navarre Auto Group at NavarreHasIt.com, will return to the SWLA airwaves later this week. I personally can listen to Christmas music all year long. I get giddy every year leading up to our Christmas flip on The Lake. I can't wait to hear my boy Bing and the many other classic Christmas artists and songs that we play.
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
See Inside The New Market Basket In Moss Bluff That Opens Today, Nov. 14 [PHOTOS]
After over two years and three months, the Moss Bluff location of Market Basket will reopen its doors. The store has been closed since hurricane Laura and Delta basically destroyed the popular grocery store location. Market Basket has been challenged over the past two years as several of its grocery...
VIDEO: Lake Charles Grain Elevator Explodes on Hwy 397
Trucker Robert LeDoux might be changing his pants after this incident at a grain elevator exploded on 397 earlier today. LeDoux was at the elevator waiting to get unloaded. As grain is moved around, dust is created. That dust being suspended in the air can be highly volatile. The flammability...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov.11-13
Finally, the weekend is here y'all. We are all ready to get out and do something fun. That is where we come in. We have searched around the area for things to do and made you a list of fun things going on in the area. First off, Veterans day...
Crumbl Cookie Truck Seen Visiting Lake Charles Shopping Center
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
Veterans Day 2022 – Lake Charles Deals, Discounts, And Freebies
Happy Veterans Day! Around the country, businesses are giving back to the men and women who've given their lives to defend this land and its citizens. Thank you for your service. Today is your day. Enjoy!. To take advantage of hundreds of deals, discounts, and freebies all locations below will...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
