FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland legislators introduce plan to designate Chesapeake Bay a national recreation area
Two Maryland Democrats have released draft legislation to designate the Chesapeake Bay as a national recreation area, with plans to formally introduce the legislation in the coming year. The measure, introduced by Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. John Sarbanes, would significantly simplify the process for securing conservation money for...
WMDT.com
BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester
DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
WMDT.com
BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
WTOP
Maryland’s governor calls FBI HQ selection process ‘outrageous and disappointing’
The General Services Administration quietly made public the process it will use to score the three sites competing for the new FBI headquarters complex last month, and it probably astonished local, state and congressional leaders when they saw it. Now, with a final decision imminent, local leaders are speaking out...
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
As he prepares to head to Capitol Hill, newly-elected congressman Don Davis shares top priorities
The North Carolina State Senator will now serve as the congressman for district one, which encompasses the northeastern part of the state.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
Wes Moore wins Gubernatorial race, becomes Maryland's first Black governor
The Associated Press has called the Gubernatorial race in the favor of Wes Moore and his running mate Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller. Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Of the 36 governor's races...
White House touts economic initiatives at ‘Maryland Summit’ attended by Olszewski and others
The White House hosted a “Maryland summit” on Wednesday for elected officials from around the state, touting the Biden administration’s pandemic “rescue plan” and its efforts to help the state improve roads, bridges and transit systems. The half-day forum — part pep rally and part information session — was part of a messaging strategy in which the White House has been inviting leaders from a ...
Sen. Kim Ward becomes first female presiding officer in Pa. General Assembly’s history
UPDATE: This post was updated at 9:42 p.m. with a photo of Sen. Joe Pittman and some information about the Senate Democrats’ leadership elections. An important part of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition just took place at the Pennsylvania State Capitol: He knows who the leaders of the loyal opposition are.
WCAX
Newly elected Balint, Welch pose for photos at Capitol
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s newly elected congressional representative is enjoying her first days on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint danced on the Capitol steps Tuesday as incoming lawmakers posed for photographers. Balint is in the front row in the black and blue, next to the woman in the yellow...
WTOP
Black former governors outline their time in office and offer Md. Gov. elect Moore advice
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After Wes Moore made history Tuesday to become Maryland’s first Black governor, the 44-year-old author and former nonprofit executive joined a short list of former Black governors in America, even as he prepares to govern an increasingly diverse state.
US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could be close to reality Thursday as U.S. regulators vote on a plan to remove four aging hydro-electric structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river habitat to imperiled salmon. The vote by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone facing a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. Approval of the application to surrender the dams’ operating license is the bedrock of the most...
WBOC
Wicomico County Public Library Hopes to Relocate Pittsville Branch
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Wicomico County Public Library is looking to relocate it's Pittsville branch. Executive Director Seth Hershberger says the space is too small for the community. "We've been in the trailer there since 1999 double wide trailer it's just over 1000 square feet. And for anyone from Pittsville or the...
