Annapolis, MD

WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

White House touts economic initiatives at ‘Maryland Summit’ attended by Olszewski and others

The White House hosted a “Maryland summit” on Wednesday for elected officials from around the state, touting the Biden administration’s pandemic “rescue plan” and its efforts to help the state improve roads, bridges and transit systems. The half-day forum — part pep rally and part information session — was part of a messaging strategy in which the White House has been inviting leaders from a ...
MARYLAND STATE
WCAX

Newly elected Balint, Welch pose for photos at Capitol

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s newly elected congressional representative is enjoying her first days on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint danced on the Capitol steps Tuesday as incoming lawmakers posed for photographers. Balint is in the front row in the black and blue, next to the woman in the yellow...
VERMONT STATE
WTOP

Black former governors outline their time in office and offer Md. Gov. elect Moore advice

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After Wes Moore made history Tuesday to become Maryland’s first Black governor, the 44-year-old author and former nonprofit executive joined a short list of former Black governors in America, even as he prepares to govern an increasingly diverse state.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could be close to reality Thursday as U.S. regulators vote on a plan to remove four aging hydro-electric structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river habitat to imperiled salmon. The vote by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone facing a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. Approval of the application to surrender the dams’ operating license is the bedrock of the most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBOC

Wicomico County Public Library Hopes to Relocate Pittsville Branch

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Wicomico County Public Library is looking to relocate it's Pittsville branch. Executive Director Seth Hershberger says the space is too small for the community. "We've been in the trailer there since 1999 double wide trailer it's just over 1000 square feet. And for anyone from Pittsville or the...
PITTSVILLE, MD

