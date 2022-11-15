The average high for the middle of November is right around 50 degrees. The average low is 28. This week, our highs will be closer to the average low than the average high! It does eventually try to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s by early next week, but cooler air moves back in just in time for Thanksgiving.

