Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
klkntv.com
WATCH: Pennsylvania boy escapes woman he says was trying to lure him away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy is being praised for quick thinking that saved him from a woman he says was trying to lure him away. Security video shows an unnamed woman following Sammy Green home from school on Friday. The boy’s father, Sam Green, told KPVI-TV...
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
klkntv.com
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces two Cabinet appointments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, announced on Monday that he will be retaining John Albin and Eric Dunning. Albin is the labor commissioner and will remain in his role for the next four years. “John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
klkntv.com
Mini-quarantine recommended ahead of holiday parties as Nebraska ER visits soar
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Medical experts with CHI Health will be discussing how to avoid getting seriously sick during holiday gatherings Tuesday, as the tripledemic rages on nationwide. Lancaster County is continuing to report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every week, flu season is still ramping up, and RSV...
klkntv.com
Nebraska receives $5.6 million in federal grants for broadband expansion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska was awarded two federal grants totaling nearly $5.6 million on Tuesday so the state can develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. The grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration went to Connect Nebraska which was formed earlier this year to find...
klkntv.com
Nebraska experts say divided Congress could mean lower inflation rates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska experts believe that a divided Congress might actually benefit the economy and reduce inflation. “What we sometimes see is they both block each other’s spending initiatives and that leads to overall spending growth slowing down,” said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.
klkntv.com
‘We’re in the thick of it’: John Cook and Huskers look forward to last four games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball is looking forward to the final four games of the season after losing to No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday. But despite the loss, head coach John Cook said on Tuesday that the Huskers learned a lot. He acknowledged that the Buckeyes are...
klkntv.com
Cloudy & cool with snow showers on Monday
As a cold front passes through the area early Monday, we will be looking at the chance to see some snow showers. The snow chance is with us starting Monday morning as snow bands set up across the area. We expect snow showers to remain possible through the morning and...
klkntv.com
GasBuddy projects highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving next week, gas prices will be at their highest level ever on the holiday, according to fuel-saving platform GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is projected to be $3.68, nearly 30 cents higher than last year and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.
klkntv.com
Cold continues through the week
The average high for the middle of November is right around 50 degrees. The average low is 28. This week, our highs will be closer to the average low than the average high! It does eventually try to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s by early next week, but cooler air moves back in just in time for Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0