Newtown, CT

klkntv.com

Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces two Cabinet appointments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, announced on Monday that he will be retaining John Albin and Eric Dunning. Albin is the labor commissioner and will remain in his role for the next four years. “John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska receives $5.6 million in federal grants for broadband expansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska was awarded two federal grants totaling nearly $5.6 million on Tuesday so the state can develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. The grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration went to Connect Nebraska which was formed earlier this year to find...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska experts say divided Congress could mean lower inflation rates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska experts believe that a divided Congress might actually benefit the economy and reduce inflation. “What we sometimes see is they both block each other’s spending initiatives and that leads to overall spending growth slowing down,” said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Cloudy & cool with snow showers on Monday

As a cold front passes through the area early Monday, we will be looking at the chance to see some snow showers. The snow chance is with us starting Monday morning as snow bands set up across the area. We expect snow showers to remain possible through the morning and...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

GasBuddy projects highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever

As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving next week, gas prices will be at their highest level ever on the holiday, according to fuel-saving platform GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is projected to be $3.68, nearly 30 cents higher than last year and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Cold continues through the week

The average high for the middle of November is right around 50 degrees. The average low is 28. This week, our highs will be closer to the average low than the average high! It does eventually try to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s by early next week, but cooler air moves back in just in time for Thanksgiving.
NEBRASKA STATE

