Frederick Douglass Monument coming to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A monument for Frederick Douglass is coming to downtown Terre Haute. A five-foot tall dedication will be placed outside the Hilton Garden Inn, near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 7th Street, according to Dr. Crystal Reynolds, who helped lead the efforts to have him honored in the city.
Robinson High School threat leads to investigation
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had been made by a Robinson High School student who had written their threat on the wall of one of the bathrooms.
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and Hulman Streets at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Terre Haute Parks Dept. announces family winter events
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for family-friendly winter events taking place soon in Deming Park. Throughout the first few days of December, the Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department is hosting a “Photos with Santa” event. Families can bring their kids to get photos taken with Santa this year at the Holiday House located in Deming Park in the upcoming weeks. Children may bring their letters to Santa and put them in his mailbox outside of the Holiday House to be delivered by the Parks and Rec Dept. All children are welcome to come but must be accompanied by an adult. Families are also encouraged to bring their own personal devices for photos.
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle.
Two pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil, according to Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Barnard...
Winter weather preparations are underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Cold weather preparations are underway as we head into the winter season. Our area saw the first snow of the season last week, and local stores are stocking up on winter weather supplies. Rural King Assistant Manager Jeff Condiff said that they were stocked...
“Cheers to Charity” bourbon and wine tasting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities invites you to its “Cheers for Charity” on Saturday, November 19, at Rose-Hulman. The wine and bourbon tasting event pairs each wine and bourbon selection with a hand-crafted appetizer or dessert. “Cheers for Charity” is from 7 p.m....
