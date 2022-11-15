TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for family-friendly winter events taking place soon in Deming Park. Throughout the first few days of December, the Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department is hosting a “Photos with Santa” event. Families can bring their kids to get photos taken with Santa this year at the Holiday House located in Deming Park in the upcoming weeks. Children may bring their letters to Santa and put them in his mailbox outside of the Holiday House to be delivered by the Parks and Rec Dept. All children are welcome to come but must be accompanied by an adult. Families are also encouraged to bring their own personal devices for photos.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO