Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law
Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource files for increase in electric rates
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource has filed new electricity prices for customers in western Massachusetts with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. If approved, the new rates will go into effect on January 1 and last through June 30. The proposed Basic Service Rate would increase approximately six cents per...
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
Massachusetts Residents to Receive One-Time Tax Credit
About 3 million Massachusetts taxpayers will be receiving one-time tax refunds. These refunds are worth an average of 14 percent of a person's 2021 state income tax liability. Payments from the $3 billion pot will start going out this week through to year end. (source)
fallriverreporter.com
Eligible Massachusetts healthcare workers to receive between $12,500 and $300,000 each in loan repayments
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced a step in addressing the health care workforce shortage by contracting with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to implement a $130 million loan repayment program to support and retain the behavioral health and primary care workforce. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
baystatebanner.com
What’s possible under Healey administration?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. At the Fairmont Copley Plaza election night party where the Democratic victors at the top of the ticket gathered, the mood was high. For the first time in Massachusetts history, women will occupy five of the six constitutional offices. Former City Council President Andrea Campbell became the first Black woman elected to statewide office. And for the first time in eight years, a Democrat will sit in the governor’s office.
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery winner: $2 million scratch ticket, 7 $100,000 prizes
Bay State lottery players were successful on Wednesday, with a $2 million scratch ticket won along with seven other $100,000 prizes. The $2 million prize was won from a “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket, which is the highest prize possible for that game. The winner purchased their ticket in Sterling from Appleton Market.
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Avoid the Mass. Pike, I-91 and I-84 at these times
Massachusetts residents hitting the road for Thanksgiving should be wary of major highway delays on either end of the holiday weekend and should take care to plan their travel so as not to overlap with the most congested periods on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 91 and other vital roadways, state officials said.
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts
Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
WCVB
National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
Massachusetts ranked 6th hardest state to own a home in the US, report says
New research by BetMassachusetts.com reveals Massachusetts is one of the most difficult states to buy a property in after reports show only 61% of residents currently own a home. The average house price in Mass. has increased yearly, with an average property costing around $581,095- an 8.9% increase from 2021,...
capeandislands.org
As Eversource, UI propose big rate hike, CT regulators and lawmakers say they can't do much about it
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities requested a massive rate increase Thursday. The proposal could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month and would go into effect Jan. 1. The eye-popping requests from Eversource and UI come as the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans great gesture for mother after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans on doing something great for her mom after hitting big money on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Zetta Eastman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. Eastman,...
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
baystatebanner.com
Changes possible in state education policy
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With just five months left in Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser made a move that raised eyebrows, replacing two members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the body that votes on state policy and decides who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents
If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
Comments / 0