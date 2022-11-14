Read full article on original website
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Dodgers News: Kershaw Re-Signs, LA Declines Option on Turner, Roster Notes, Pujols Baseball Auction and More
It may be the offseason, but it was a busy week for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The General Managers’ meetings were held in Las Vegas this week and, surprisingly, a bunch of news came from the event. The Dodgers were faced with several roster decisions, including tough ones with...
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Former MLB star Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to felony federal charges, faces up to 5 years in prison
It was less than a decade ago that Cuban sensation Yasiel Puig made his way to the states and was
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon
The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll
When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
Astros Free Agent Target Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
Yankees Considering Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency, MLB Insider Says
The Yankees have two holes to fill in their outfield this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge to a monster contract would check one of those boxes, the top item on New York's to-do list. Heck, they might even name the superstar slugger captain in the process. Left field, on the other...
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent
The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base. MLB Network...
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
