Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...

2 DAYS AGO