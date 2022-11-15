ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
Yardbarker

“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.
Yardbarker

CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move

Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia

The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
Yardbarker

