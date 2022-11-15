Read full article on original website
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have released a statement regarding the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo claims Man Utd 'didn't believe' him about daughter's illness
Cristiano Ronaldo has accused Manchester United of 'not believing him' when he said his newborn daughter was ill.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight
Piers Morgan is set to release Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United’s owners, The Glazers tonight.
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Executives Doubted Daughter’s Hospitalisation
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Manchester United bosses doubted his daughters hospitalisation ahead of pre season proceedings.
“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.
CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move
Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.
Cristiano Ronaldo claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved more time at Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked by Man Utd.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia
The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
