TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
TheDailyBeast

Mike Pence Says Midterms Showed Americans ‘Looking for New Leadership’ in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence says last week’s midterm elections showed Americans are “looking for new leadership” in 2024—i.e., not Donald Trump again. In an interview with the Associated Press just hours after Trump announced another tilt at the presidency, Pence refused to say whether his old boss was fit to return to the White House. “But,” the AP noted, “he implicitly positioned himself as a potential alternative for Republicans seeking conservative leadership without the chaos of the Trump era.” Relations between the former running mates never recovered after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of...
WOWO News

Former V.P. Mike Pence Speaks Out In ABC News Interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Former Indiana governor and vice president Mike Pence did not announce a run for president in an interview with ABC’ David Muir, which aired Monday night. But, he did express his anger about what went down on Jan. 6, 2021, when he and his family were rushed to a secure loading dock in the U.S. Capitol as rioters busted in, some shouting, “hang Mike Pence”.
ValleyCentral

Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.

A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico.
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: The right to freedom from homelessness

Four centuries ago, 53 surviving Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving with the 90 indigenous Wampanoag people. We often forget that those Pilgrims, seeking religious freedom, were homeless when they set sail for the Americas in 1620. A year later, they not only celebrated the harvest but, more importantly, gave thanks for shelter. ...
