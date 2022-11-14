Newly filed Texas bills target property taxes, election fraud, trans people

The Texas Capitol in Austin is shown in August. Eddie Gaspar/Texas Tribune file photo

Texas lawmakers won’t gavel in for the new legislative session until January, but they got their first chance to file bills Monday.

By 1 p.m., Texas legislators filed more than 800 bills pertaining to an array of matters. Thousands of pieces of legislation are filed each session, but most never make it into law. The first day of bill filing, though, can shed light on legislators’ priorities and what battles could be shaping up in Austin next year. Republicans continue to hold both chambers — and narrowly expanded their control of the Legislature.