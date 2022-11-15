Read full article on original website
One major bowl game is coming into focus for K-State while many options remain for KU
Here are the latest bowl possibilities for both the Kansas Jayhawks and the K-State Wildcats.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
K-State safety out for the season
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State junior safety Kobe Savage is done for the year, Chris Klieman confirmed on Tuesday. Savage was injured in K-State’s 31-3 win over Baylor after grabbing a huge interception that kept the Bears from scoring in the first quarter. “It’s really tough because Kobe was playing such great football for us,” Klieman […]
KU Sports
With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn
The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
Kansas gas prices high ahead of Thanksgiving
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cost of filling up the tank this year for Thanksgiving road trips will be high for most Kansans. According to GasBuddy, which monitors real-time fuel prices across the nation, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever approaching Thanksgiving. GasBuddy projects the national average will sit at $3.68 […]
Junction City's Justin Aaron will perform in live playoff round of 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced into the live round of "The Voice" on NBC. Aaron said there are four contestants on each team for a total of 16 contestants. "In the live playoffs, which happen Monday, every act gets to sing a song and after they sing the voting lines are open," he told JC Post. "Everyone go out and download 'The Voice' official app."
1350kman.com
Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest
A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
WIBW
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
WIBW
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
WIBW
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
Students interact with seniors in Junction City
On Nov. 10 a total of 11 Lincoln School STUCO Students served lunch to the NARF Group at the 4H Senior Center. Students also served and eat lunch together with other senior patrons who attended the Senior Center. The students and seniors were happy to be able to interact again...
Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon
MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
WIBW
Texas man arrested for DUI after crashing into JC woman’s vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas was arrested over the weekend for a DUI after he crashed into a Junction City woman’s vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Top of the World Dr. with reports of an injury crash.
