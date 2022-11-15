Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said officers are continuing their efforts to take a man into custody who had a gun in a house next to Meridian Elementary School. “I want the community to know that we are doing what we can, within the scope of the law to keep everyone safe,” Padilla said in a Nov. 16 email to the Kent Reporter. “There have been accusations that the police are ‘refusing’ to arrest the male. That is flatly false. We have deployed several officers to this incident, who have contributed dozens of hours trying to resolve this matter.”

KENT, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO