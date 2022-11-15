Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
Students walk out over gun violence following deadly shooting on Seattle school campus — UPDATE
The students at North Seattle’s Ingraham High School will lead a walkout across the district Monday morning with students from Capitol Hill area schools including Garfield High School expected to make the trek to City Hall to call on officials to address gun violence. The Seattle Student Union advocacy...
Seattle police arrest man menacing students with knife inside a school
A man was arrested after menacing students with a knife in a private Seattle school, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man menacing students at a private school in the Phinney Center in the 6500 block of Phinney Avenue North.
kentreporter.com
Kent Police chief explains Meridian Elementary School incident
Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said officers are continuing their efforts to take a man into custody who had a gun in a house next to Meridian Elementary School. “I want the community to know that we are doing what we can, within the scope of the law to keep everyone safe,” Padilla said in a Nov. 16 email to the Kent Reporter. “There have been accusations that the police are ‘refusing’ to arrest the male. That is flatly false. We have deployed several officers to this incident, who have contributed dozens of hours trying to resolve this matter.”
KEPR
Bathroom fight over gun led to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents released Monday describe how a bathroom fight over a gun between two groups of teenagers led to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8, 2022. The teens were fighting because the boy who was shot knew the accused shooter had brought...
KOMO News
Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting
SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
Changes coming to Seattle Public Schools after shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Student safety is an important issue for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), especially after last week's shooting at Ingraham High School. KING 5 asked what the district is doing now to keep its students safe in the classroom. Hundreds of students from several SPS high schools held a...
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
KOMO News
Man accused of gruesome Georgetown stabbings has been arrested dozens of times
SEATTLE — The man accused of the brutal slaying of two people in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood entered a not-guilty plea in court Wednesday morning. Seattle police arrested John Marcel Williams for allegedly killing 53-year-old Howard Hicks and 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave South on Oct. 30.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
KUOW
Two teenagers charged in deadly Ingraham High School shooting
The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Monday against two teenagers for their alleged involvement in the shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. A 14-year-old, who is currently detained at the county’s youth jail, is now facing three charges: assault with a deadly...
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty
The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment
Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home in the 8300 block of 191st Street East.
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
knkx.org
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s role in the Manny Ellis case and his upcoming trial
Episode 7 of The Walk Home podcast is about a law enforcement official who has been part of the Manny Ellis case since the start: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. In his former longtime role of spokesperson, Troyer was the recognizable face of the sheriff's office. For years, he'd been a calm, steady voice when anything terrible happened in Pierce County, like the brutal murders of Charlie and Braden Powell or the 2009 shooting of four police officers in Lakewood.
nwnewsradio.com
Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter
King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
q13fox.com
Former Pierce County deputy arrested for domestic violence
TACOMA, Wash. - A former Pierce County Sheriff's deputy, who was previously charged for stabbing a man, has been arrested for domestic violence. According to the Pierce County inmate roster, 52-year-old Robert Glen Carpenter is being held on second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment-domestic violence death threats, interference with reporting of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.
