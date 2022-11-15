ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

kentreporter.com

Kent Police chief explains Meridian Elementary School incident

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said officers are continuing their efforts to take a man into custody who had a gun in a house next to Meridian Elementary School. “I want the community to know that we are doing what we can, within the scope of the law to keep everyone safe,” Padilla said in a Nov. 16 email to the Kent Reporter. “There have been accusations that the police are ‘refusing’ to arrest the male. That is flatly false. We have deployed several officers to this incident, who have contributed dozens of hours trying to resolve this matter.”
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting

SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Student killed at Ingraham High School identified

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident

KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of gruesome Georgetown stabbings has been arrested dozens of times

SEATTLE — The man accused of the brutal slaying of two people in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood entered a not-guilty plea in court Wednesday morning. Seattle police arrested John Marcel Williams for allegedly killing 53-year-old Howard Hicks and 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave South on Oct. 30.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Two teenagers charged in deadly Ingraham High School shooting

The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Monday against two teenagers for their alleged involvement in the shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. A 14-year-old, who is currently detained at the county’s youth jail, is now facing three charges: assault with a deadly...
MyNorthwest

Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty

The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment

Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
STANWOOD, WA
knkx.org

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s role in the Manny Ellis case and his upcoming trial

Episode 7 of The Walk Home podcast is about a law enforcement official who has been part of the Manny Ellis case since the start: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. In his former longtime role of spokesperson, Troyer was the recognizable face of the sheriff's office. For years, he'd been a calm, steady voice when anything terrible happened in Pierce County, like the brutal murders of Charlie and Braden Powell or the 2009 shooting of four police officers in Lakewood.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter

King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Former Pierce County deputy arrested for domestic violence

TACOMA, Wash. - A former Pierce County Sheriff's deputy, who was previously charged for stabbing a man, has been arrested for domestic violence. According to the Pierce County inmate roster, 52-year-old Robert Glen Carpenter is being held on second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment-domestic violence death threats, interference with reporting of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

