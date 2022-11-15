Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KAKE TV
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside Kansas courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
Police arrest suspect after he left Independence home with baby
The Independence Police Department arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home with a baby.
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Kansas City officers get probation after assaulting Black transgender woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two former Kansas City, Missouri, police officers plead guilty and avoid jail after assaulting a Black transgender woman. Charles W. Prichard and Matthew G. Brummett pleaded guilty to third-degree assault during a hearing Monday afternoon. A judge suspended each man’s prison sentence and instead ordered each defendant to serve 3 years probation.
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on two counts of attempted arson-for-hire
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release.
Gladstone woman sentenced for trying to hire arsonist to destroy business
Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, Missouri was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
Independence police end standoff, arrest suspect during traffic stop
Independence police said an hours-long standoff involving a possibly armed suspect and a child has been resolved peacefully after police cleared the scene and arrested the man during a traffic stop.
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
Man says Kansas City officer changed story after rear-ending him
The driver who hit him was a Kansas City police officer in an unmarked Ford F-350. Officer Richard Hulme was the man behind the wheel.
Kansas City police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Kansas City police are searching for missing 73-year-old Charles Bessenbacher, who is in need of medication.
2 former KCPD officers to plead guilty in 2019 Brianna Hill assault case
Two former KCPD officers who were charged with assaulting Brianna Hill during an arrest caught on video pleaded guilty Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Kansas City police issue PSA, warning about rise in illegal sideshows
Kansas City police say the number of illegal sideshows is climbing. Officers have issued nearly 200 citations in just a few months.
Police ID man found in vehicle in Kansas who died of gunshot wound
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 38-year-old Apolonio O. Enriquez of Kansas City. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police were dispatched to report of a shooting near Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release.
Parents charged in death of malnourished 10-week-old baby
The parents of a baby who died from severe malnutrition are charged in Jackson County Court in connection with the baby's death.
KMBC.com
Independence couple charged after their 2-month-old died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains details some may find disturbing. Jackson County prosecutors have charged the parents of a baby with child abuse after the 10-week-old died from malnutrition. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Austen M. Taube Hack, 19, and Sarah...
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
Two KCPD officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former police officers in Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on video. Charles Prichard, 50, and Matthew Brummett, 39, were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to surrender their law enforcement licenses, after the judge suspended their prison sentences.
Comments / 0