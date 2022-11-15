ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Great Bend Post

Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Former Kansas City officers get probation after assaulting Black transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two former Kansas City, Missouri, police officers plead guilty and avoid jail after assaulting a Black transgender woman. Charles W. Prichard and Matthew G. Brummett pleaded guilty to third-degree assault during a hearing Monday afternoon. A judge suspended each man’s prison sentence and instead ordered each defendant to serve 3 years probation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri woman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on two counts of attempted arson-for-hire

A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Two KCPD officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former police officers in Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on video. Charles Prichard, 50, and Matthew Brummett, 39, were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to surrender their law enforcement licenses, after the judge suspended their prison sentences.
KANSAS CITY, MO

