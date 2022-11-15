ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Richard Jefferson Reveals Why He's Taking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry In A Shot For His Life

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxHjk_0jAsw86h00

Richard Jefferson says Klay Thompson is the greatest spot-up shooter ever.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret that Stephen Curry is the great shooter in the history of basketball. Over the past 10 years, he has proven time and time again that there are no comparisons when it comes to shooting threes off the dribble.

In a recent episode of the 'Road Trippin' podcast, however, Richard Jefferson didn't say Curry when asked who he'd pick to make a three-pointer with his life on the line.

Instead, he picked Curry's teammate, Klay Thompson, noting that Thompson has always been the better set shooter than Curry.

“If I had to say set shot, I would let Klay shoot for my life before Steph,” Jefferson said. “If we’re just talking about set shot. Swing, swing, catch, shoot – I might let Klay shoot. Off the dribble that’s not a question. Off the move, that’s not a question. I’m talking about pure feet set catch-and-shoot.”

Klay's resume speaks for itself, obviously, but his name does invoke some questions about the Warriors this season, who are having a pretty rough start after winning the title in June.

Klay Thompson's Struggles Contributing To Eary Hole For The Warriors

Curry is the Warriors' most important player, and he's been playing great this season with, arguably, the best stretch of his career. But Klay has not been too great so far besides a few solid games.

Many fans are worried about Thompson and his team, but head coach Steve Kerr is doing his best to weather the storm .

"I’ve seen Klay have so many slow starts to seasons," Kerr said, via NBC Sports . "I know Klay well. He is much deeper and more reflective than anybody would guess. My mom used to have this expression that she used about me, ‘Still waters run deep.’ Meaning that people who don’t show a lot of emotion are often the most emotional."

"I think Klay is really an amazing human being, and just a wonderful teammate and person. Part of that humanity is that he cares so much. That makes him vulnerable, in a good way. But it also makes him prone to beating himself up a little bit when he’s in a bad shooting stretch."

"That was true before the injuries, and it’s still true now. The main thing with Klay is to keep doing what he’s doing and keep playing. As our team gets better, he’s going to get better. It’s all out there in front of him and our team."

The defending champs definitely deserve the benefit of the doubt here, and so does Klay Thompson.

As one of the great shooters ever, he's going to find his groove eventually, and the Dubs are going to be dangerous when he does.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates .

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy