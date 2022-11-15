ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Savannah Police Dept. adds part-time Bike Unit with 25 officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is creating a new, part-time Bike Unit that will consist of 25 SPD officers. With the addition of the unit, officials said officers can work collectively in areas throughout the city and can be deployed to specific areas as needed. It...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County adding Sunday Early Voting for runoff election

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Counties in the state are preparing to welcome voters back to the polls for the runoff election in December, and county officials just announced early voting dates. All counties in Georgia are required to hold early voting days from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Hilton Head Island sets date for runoff in Mayoral race

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Hilton Head Island set a date for the runoff election in its Mayoral race between JoAnn Orischak and Alan R. Perry. The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with early voting beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and lasting through Friday, Nov. 18.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy