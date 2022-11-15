ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'

Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
HollywoodLife

Nick Lachey Subtly Disses Jessica Simpson As He Jokes ‘Marriage Is Always Better The 2nd Time’

Nick Lachey made a small diss against his ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 17 years after they split up, during the Love is Blind reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. While speaking to one of the couples who tied the knot on the reality show, the show’s host, 48, made a sly reference to his former marriage during a question for Matt Bolton. “[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?” he asked.
Popculture

'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals

The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister’s Relationship Timeline

A lasting love! Witney Carson married her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, and the pair have been making fans swoon ever since. The Dancing With the Stars pro announced in October 2015 that her beau popped the question. “My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night & I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman in the world.💍💕😍❤️,” she gushed via Instagram. “It was perfect, he’s perfect #engaged.”
Popculture

Nikki Bella Praises Husband Artem Chigvintsev During First 'DWTS' Episode Following His Elimination

Dancing With the Stars contestant Heidi D'Amelio and her pro dance partner Artem Chigvintsev may have been eliminated last week, but that is not stopping Chigvintsev's wife Nikki Bella from watching the show. Bella praised her husband's skills with Latin dances on Twitter, where she reacted to major developments during the semifinals live. Bella and Chigvintsev got married in August and are parents to Matteo, 2.
HuffPost

Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together

Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros ‘genuinely sad’ over Len Goodman’s retirement: ‘It feels like a chapter closing’

Len Goodman dropped a bombshell during Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” semifinal: He’s retiring after Season 31 concludes next week. The announcement was as surprising to the pros as it was to fans. “It got me in my feels, if I’m honest. It caught me off guard. I didn’t expect to feel as emotional as I was,” Emma Slater told Page Six after the show, during which she and Trevor Donovan were eliminated. The former champ has known Goodman since she was 10 when judged competitions in England. “I went to every competition that he judged and my parents were elated...

