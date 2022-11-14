Read full article on original website
Man accused of Ohio and West Virginia murders pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia entered a not-guilty plea in a Meigs County court on Wednesday. Wayne Leib Jr. pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the alleged murder of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested that night and charged with Aggravated Murder […]
Ohio man sentenced for 19 criminal charges
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to 19 criminal charges. Mark Barnhart, 33, received nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Athens County Common Pleas Court. Police say Barnhart’s crimes include a third-degree felony count of escape, a fifth-degree felony […]
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Meigs County grand jury has indicted a man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney said that Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for aggravated murder and murder in the death of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested […]
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
WSAZ
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother during argument over cats
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of stabbing his brother Thursday afternoon is facing malicious wounding charges, according to court documents. A criminal complaint states when deputies arrived at the home along Casdorph Road in Sissonville, a man suffering from a large cut told them he had been stabbed in the stomach by his brother.
Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
Trial underway for man accused of murder in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The trial of a man accused of murdering another man is underway in Mason County, West Virginia. Anthony Ray Yester faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 41-year-old Paul Wesley Matheny, of Leon, whose body was found in the back of a pick-up truck in a secluded area […]
West Virginia woman named ‘Sunshine’ pleads guilty to carrying gun during drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on […]
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
WDTV
Nine years later, convicted killer seeks reconsideration of case in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A convicted killer made what could be his final plea for freedom in Raleigh County on Tuesday. A Habeas hearing was held for Donald Dunn, the man convicted of murder without mercy for the 2013 killing of his stepfather, Mark McDermott, and the attempted murder of his mother, Joanna McDermott.
Quantez Burks family says they want justice
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The family of a Beckley man who died on March 1, 2022, at Southern Regional Jail said they will continue to push state and federal officials for answers. Quantez “Quan” Burks, 37, was arrested by officers from Beckley Police Department on February 28, 2022, on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an […]
Huntington woman pleads guilty to gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, Sunshine Amanda Taylor, 40, of Huntington, sold a short-barrel Savage Arms, model 94K, 12-gauge shotgun, and approximately six grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on Park Drive […]
