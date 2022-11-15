Read full article on original website
Vaughn Hillyard: When Lake wonders how she lost this race, look at it
NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard discusses the outcome of the Arizona gubernatorial race between Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake.Nov. 15, 2022.
Gluesenkamp Perez flips GOP district in Washington State
Democratic Rep.-Elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez from Washington state tells Ali Velshi her secret to flipping a red district blue and her mission when she goes to the nation's capital.Nov. 17, 2022.
Election denier loses AZ Gov. race
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022.
DeSantis won, but DeSantis-ism lost
“We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”. With these fighting words, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hailed his sweeping re-election victory...
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Liz Cheney gets the last word in Arizona after Lake's defeat
These Polls Ain't Loyal: What the 2022 Midterms Mean for Black America
Trymaine Lee: So you just finished voting and I wonder who and what you were thinking about when you made your decision. Santreesia Rivers: Thinking about multiple people, my big momma, who raised her entire family here and historic Summerhill Community -- Lee: On the morning of November 8, Election...
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled
