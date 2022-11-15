Read full article on original website
Related
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Mitch McConnell Faces Mutiny As GOP Senators Call For Delayed Leadership Elections
Several Republican senators are calling for a delay to GOP leadership elections next week, as open warfare threatens the party — and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — following disappointing midterm results. In a letter Friday, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee...
Here Are Mitch McConnell's Biggest Threats to His Senate Power
Senator Rick Scott's name has emerged as a potential contender for Senate GOP leadership.
House Republicans nominate Kevin McCarthy as speaker; Senate GOP leadership faces a shakeup
House Republicans nominated Representative Kevin McCarthy to be the next House Speaker should their party win control. In the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing a challenge from Florida Senator Rick Scott. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to break it all down.
Trump looks to cement hold on GOP as midterm election turns on allied candidates
Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot Tuesday despite his successor’s best efforts to make the election about him. But the midterm elections will stand as a big test of Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. Control of the 50-50 Senate will come down to how...
Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate with Cortez Masto's victory in Nevada
Democrats keep razor-thin control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt to win a second term representing Nevada.
Budowsky: The McCain Senate Office Building
Senators should rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building. By doing so, they would send a powerful message to voters, telling them, in effect, “We hear you.”. By renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Democrats would be making a gesture of...
Masters slams McConnell over campaign spending, says he shouldn’t be Senate GOP leader
Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday night, saying that the top Republican should have directed more campaign spending his way to take on Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the 2022 midterms. As of Friday night, Kelly leads Masters in the state...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat Mitch McConnell for Senate Minority Leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a rare challenge for the longtime GOP stalwart after his party failed to win back the majority in the midterm elections. Scott, the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts who has long feuded...
Idaho8.com
12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
McConnell faces brewing discontent from Senate Republicans
WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing a brewing challenge to his position as the top Republican in the Senate. Several senators are campaigning to delay a vote scheduled for next week that was expected to return McConnell to the top job. The Kentucky Republican has held...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats bask in their Senate victory
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. In the intelligence community, analysts refer to the known unknowns. In Washington this week, there are a few. Congress is back...
Idaho8.com
What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority
Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they’d hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees — and they plan to...
denver7.com
Republicans keep McConnell as GOP leader despite disappointing midterms
Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party's midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public infighting following a disappointing performance...
Republican senators predict McConnell has backing to remain party leader
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in position to be re-elected as GOP leader, some Republican senators said, with conference elections set for Wednesday.
Rupert Murdoch's New York Post Trolls 'Florida Man' Trump With Page 26 Burn
The previously pro-Trump newspaper buried its coverage of the former president's 2024 announcement and peppered its story with digs.
Idaho8.com
Republican ‘censorship’ lawsuit paves the way for congressional investigations of Biden
Congressional Republicans don’t yet have subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration, but some of their investigative targets are already yielding fruit thanks to a lawsuit filed by conservative state attorneys general. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a...
Idaho8.com
6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
Comments / 0