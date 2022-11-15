ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Hill

Budowsky: The McCain Senate Office Building

Senators should rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building. By doing so, they would send a powerful message to voters, telling them, in effect, “We hear you.”. By renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Democrats would be making a gesture of...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho8.com

12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
INDIANA STATE
Idaho8.com

What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority

Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they’d hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees — and they plan to...
LOUISIANA STATE
denver7.com

Republicans keep McConnell as GOP leader despite disappointing midterms

Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party's midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public infighting following a disappointing performance...
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho8.com

6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall

Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
ARIZONA STATE

