Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent
CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
Willis ISD trustees approve retention, sign-on bonuses for staff
The Willis ISD board of trustees approved two retention bonuses and a sign-on bonus during a Nov. 9 meeting. (Community Impact staff) The Willis ISD board of trustees approved two retention bonuses and a sign-on bonus during a Nov. 9 meeting, according to a statement from the district. The retention...
Tomball ISD school board approves names for Juergen Road complex campuses
The Tomball ISD school board approved the names for the Juergen Road complex campuses at its Nov. 15 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD’s elementary, intermediate and high school campuses at the Juergen Road complex will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate and Tomball West High School following unanimous approvals by the school board members at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Learn more about the latest updates from Katy ISD, including attendance changes, TEA ratings
The Katy ISD board of trustees voted unanimously during its Oct. 24 meeting to approve three attendance boundary modifications in an effort to curtail overcrowding at its schools. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) There have been multiple updates that have come out local school district Katy ISD. Read down to...
Pearland ISD sophomore selected as EngineerGirl ambassador
A picture of Maya Shankar, the Pearland ISD EngineerGirl ambassador. All of the EngineerGirl ambassadors for the 2022-23 school year can be viewed on the program's website. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Maya Shankar, Turner College and Career High School sophomore in Pearland ISD, was selected to participate in the national EngineerGirl...
Windsong Intermediate in Friendswood ISD passes state random intruder detection audit
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the audits at schools across the state to ensure the security of educational facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) Windsong Intermediate School passed Friendswood ISD’s second random intruder detection audit conducted by the state. JT Patton, the district’s executive director of safety and operations, updated the FISD board...
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs battling effects of teacher turnover
Texas teachers and school districts, including Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs, are feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage during the pandemic with experts citing teacher pay, students’ well-being and a lack of state support as contributing factors. An August survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association...
Friendswood ISD considers voter-approved tax ratification election for FY 2023-24
If the district decides to have a voter-approved tax ratification election, it would be held Nov. 7, 2023, during the uniform election. (Community Impact staff) Anticipating an estimated $4.1M budget deficit and a compressed tax rate for FY 2023-24, Friendswood ISD began discussions about holding a voter-approved tax ratification election next year.
Tomball City Council amends pickleball court reservation policy
At its Nov. 7 meeting, the Tomball City Council voted 4-1 to amend its pickleball reservation policy. (Community Impact staff) In a 4-1 vote at its Nov. 7 meeting, the Tomball City Council approved an amendment to its sports courts reservation policy to limit pickleball court reservations to 11 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday.
Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections
Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
Conroe ISD looking to fill gaps in 36 unstaffed bus driver routes
Conroe ISD is facing a shortage of bus drivers, in part due to enrollment growth exceeding projections, according to district officials. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Chris McCord said the district transports around 40,000 children, which is 2,400 more than were transported in October 2021. Enrollment in the district was 69,515 for the 2022-23 school year, not all of whom require busing, according to CISD. The district runs 382 bus routes—up from 371 last year—36 of which do not have a permanent driver, McCord said.
Vote on street improvements near Texas Southern University delayed amid concerns about loss of car lanes
An item before the Houston City Council to fund street improvements near Texas Southern University was tagged Nov. 16 after the council member representing the area expressed concerns about the project's removal of car lanes to add bike lanes. (Courtesy Facebook) An item before the Houston City Council to fund...
Cellipont Bioservices marks groundbreaking for future headquarters in The Woodlands
Cellipont CEO Deborah Wild (center) is joined by Cellipont colleagues and members of The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership team. From left are Ashley Byers, Jim Parisi, Harrison Johnson, Holly Gruy, Deborah Wild, Scott Nudelman, Gil Staley and Dan Michalk. (Courtesy Cellipont) Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing...
Humble City Council opts to appoint new member to fill vacancy
Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced they would appoint a new council member in the coming months to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until the city’s next election in May. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced...
Sea Lion Swim School celebrates 1 year in business
Sea Lion Swim School, at 6158 Sienna Ranch Road, Ste. 503, celebrated one year of business in October. (Courtesy Pexels) Sea Lion Swim School has celebrated its one-year anniversary. The swim school, 6158 Sienna Ranch Road, Ste. 503, Missouri City, celebrated one year in business in October. The school offers...
Jordan Ranch to bring over 500 new homes to northern Fulshear by end of year
Inside of a Beazer Duet model home within the Jordan Ranch community. With the release of 550 new lots, majority of homesites are under 50-feet to accommodate townhomes. (Courtesy Jordan Ranch) The Jordan Ranch master-planned development in northern Fulshear, 5 miles from Katy, is planning for 550 new homesites to...
Montgomery reviews city secretary, interim city administrator positions
The Montgomery interim city administrator went under an internal review. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council members and Mayor Byron Sanford discussed City Secretary Nicola Browe along with interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale’s positions during a regular City Council meeting Nov. 8, continuing council discussions that were tabled from an Oct. 25 meeting.
Houston ISD releases new system for parents, students to report threats, crimes
The Houston ISD Police Department announced Nov. 15 plans to introduce a new system to collect tips from students, families and community stakeholders related to criminal activity or threats on school campuses. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Houston ISD Police Department announced Nov. 15 plans to introduce a new system to...
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Pearland placed under review for possible downgrade in debt obligation rating
The city will be under review for possible downgrade for 60 days as it assembles a plan to address its budget shortfalls. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Pearland plans to address the concerns of its investor services by minimizing the impact of a budget shortfall caused by a county worksheet error.
