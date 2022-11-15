ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Community Impact Houston

Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent

CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD school board approves names for Juergen Road complex campuses

The Tomball ISD school board approved the names for the Juergen Road complex campuses at its Nov. 15 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD’s elementary, intermediate and high school campuses at the Juergen Road complex will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate and Tomball West High School following unanimous approvals by the school board members at its Nov. 15 meeting.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections

Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD looking to fill gaps in 36 unstaffed bus driver routes

Conroe ISD is facing a shortage of bus drivers, in part due to enrollment growth exceeding projections, according to district officials. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Chris McCord said the district transports around 40,000 children, which is 2,400 more than were transported in October 2021. Enrollment in the district was 69,515 for the 2022-23 school year, not all of whom require busing, according to CISD. The district runs 382 bus routes—up from 371 last year—36 of which do not have a permanent driver, McCord said.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cellipont Bioservices marks groundbreaking for future headquarters in The Woodlands

Cellipont CEO Deborah Wild (center) is joined by Cellipont colleagues and members of The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership team. From left are Ashley Byers, Jim Parisi, Harrison Johnson, Holly Gruy, Deborah Wild, Scott Nudelman, Gil Staley and Dan Michalk. (Courtesy Cellipont) Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery reviews city secretary, interim city administrator positions

The Montgomery interim city administrator went under an internal review. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council members and Mayor Byron Sanford discussed City Secretary Nicola Browe along with interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale’s positions during a regular City Council meeting Nov. 8, continuing council discussions that were tabled from an Oct. 25 meeting.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Houston, TX
