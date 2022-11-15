Conroe ISD is facing a shortage of bus drivers, in part due to enrollment growth exceeding projections, according to district officials. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Chris McCord said the district transports around 40,000 children, which is 2,400 more than were transported in October 2021. Enrollment in the district was 69,515 for the 2022-23 school year, not all of whom require busing, according to CISD. The district runs 382 bus routes—up from 371 last year—36 of which do not have a permanent driver, McCord said.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO