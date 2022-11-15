Read full article on original website
Prison officer, 25, ‘had inappropriate relationship with inmate’ and ‘called him while he was behind bars’
A PRISON officer has appeared in court after allegedly forming an "inappropriate" relationship with an inmate and calling him while he was behind bars. Ruth Shmylo, 25, denied growing close to the unidentified lag while working at a category B prison in Bridgend, Wales. Cardiff Crown Court heard she came...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Gang leader made 45,000 calls to run drugs empire from his prison cell
A jailed gang leader ran a drugs empire from his prison cell by using his illegal mobile phone 45,000 times in six months - but was cleared of arranging a gangland murder. Gareth Curtis, from Stretford, made or received more than 246 calls or texts a day. Curtis made the...
What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico
The 25-year-old died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Mexico. Authorities contradict the autopsy, which found she was murdered after a fight on video. The post What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico appeared first on NewsOne.
ABC News
4 friends killed in 'violent' shooting, dismembered, thrown in Oklahoma river; person of interest found
Four close friends who mysteriously disappeared in Oklahoma were killed in a "violent" shooting at a scrapyard, dismembered and thrown in a river, according to police. The owner of the scrapyard, Joe Kennedy, is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said at a news conference Monday. Prentice stressed that Kennedy has not been named a suspect.
Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire
An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
Authorities accused of intentionally botching woman's autopsy to "cover up for the killer" in Mexico
The killing of a young woman in Mexico City brought accusations Monday that authorities in a neighboring state intentionally botched her autopsy to cover up for the killer. The death of Ariadna López, 27, brought up all the issues that have enraged women in Mexico: officials blaming the victim, poor police investigation and misconduct that has led to a growing number of unsolved killings of women.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar; cartel messages left behind
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.In the attack Wednesday night in the town of Apaseo el Alto, the attackers left hand-written posters on the blood-covered floor of the bar. The messages were signed...
Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey
Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet’s death, and claims...
A Man Was Murdered at His Own Wedding in Mexico ‘by Mistake’
The wedding march was still playing as Marco Antonio Rosales and his wife walked out of the church in the northern Mexican city of Caborca, Sonora. As they approached their car a few steps away, followed by joyful family and friends, unknown men opened fire, killing Rosales. Video shared by...
BET
Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial
Mystikal is pleading with a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his home in Ascension Parish, near Baton Rouge, La. according to WBRZ. This comes after the rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, strangulation, simple criminal damage...
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Malnourished Twins Seen in Doorbell Video Pleading for Help After Fleeing Abusive Home
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell video...
Pictured: Drill rapper shot dead by 'bike-riding' gunmen who opened fire outside Ilford 'drugs den' leaving two men dead and another fighting for life - cops hunt killers on loose after midnight massacre
This is the first picture of the popular 'drill rapper' shot dead by rivals as horrifying gang violence spilled out onto the streets of an East London suburb amid the Diwali celebrations late last night. A musician of Somali heritage known by his street name 'Giddy', who boasted of killing...
Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer
Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
BBC
Iran protester: 'We could hear the beatings and screams in jail'
Anti-government protests in Iran have entered an eighth week, despite a crackdown by security forces in which local human rights activists say at least 328 people have been killed and 14,800 others have been detained. One female protester in her 20s, who spent a week in prison and was recently...
Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack
Police have released footage of the moment Steven Craig was arrested for the murder of Jacqueline Kirk.Craig was jailed in 2000 after he doused his victim in petrol and set her alight in 1998, in an attack inspired by the film Reservoir Dogs.Kirk suffered severe burns and died 21 years later, at the age of 62, with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the incident.In a legal first, Craig was later arrested for his crime once again and will serve 15 more years in prison.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goodsRiot police arrive at immigration centre after ‘armed’ detainees cause ‘disturbance’
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
