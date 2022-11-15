ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
ABC News

4 friends killed in 'violent' shooting, dismembered, thrown in Oklahoma river; person of interest found

Four close friends who mysteriously disappeared in Oklahoma were killed in a "violent" shooting at a scrapyard, dismembered and thrown in a river, according to police. The owner of the scrapyard, Joe Kennedy, is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said at a news conference Monday. Prentice stressed that Kennedy has not been named a suspect.
OKMULGEE, OK
The Independent

Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire

An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
TULSA, OK
CBS News

Authorities accused of intentionally botching woman's autopsy to "cover up for the killer" in Mexico

The killing of a young woman in Mexico City brought accusations Monday that authorities in a neighboring state intentionally botched her autopsy to cover up for the killer. The death of Ariadna López, 27, brought up all the issues that have enraged women in Mexico: officials blaming the victim, poor police investigation and misconduct that has led to a growing number of unsolved killings of women.
CBS Sacramento

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar; cartel messages left behind

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.In the attack Wednesday night in the town of Apaseo el Alto, the attackers left hand-written posters on the blood-covered floor of the bar. The messages were signed...
The Independent

Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey

Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet’s death, and claims...
BOULDER, CO
Vice

A Man Was Murdered at His Own Wedding in Mexico ‘by Mistake’

The wedding march was still playing as Marco Antonio Rosales and his wife walked out of the church in the northern Mexican city of Caborca, Sonora. As they approached their car a few steps away, followed by joyful family and friends, unknown men opened fire, killing Rosales. Video shared by...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Drill rapper shot dead by 'bike-riding' gunmen who opened fire outside Ilford 'drugs den' leaving two men dead and another fighting for life - cops hunt killers on loose after midnight massacre

This is the first picture of the popular 'drill rapper' shot dead by rivals as horrifying gang violence spilled out onto the streets of an East London suburb amid the Diwali celebrations late last night. A musician of Somali heritage known by his street name 'Giddy', who boasted of killing...
Robert M'call

Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer

Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
BBC

Iran protester: 'We could hear the beatings and screams in jail'

Anti-government protests in Iran have entered an eighth week, despite a crackdown by security forces in which local human rights activists say at least 328 people have been killed and 14,800 others have been detained. One female protester in her 20s, who spent a week in prison and was recently...
The Independent

Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack

Police have released footage of the moment Steven Craig was arrested for the murder of Jacqueline Kirk.Craig was jailed in 2000 after he doused his victim in petrol and set her alight in 1998, in an attack inspired by the film Reservoir Dogs.Kirk suffered severe burns and died 21 years later, at the age of 62, with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the incident.In a legal first, Craig was later arrested for his crime once again and will serve 15 more years in prison.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goodsRiot police arrive at immigration centre after ‘armed’ detainees cause ‘disturbance’
NBC News

Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
THURMAN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy