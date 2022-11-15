Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
yourdailylocal.com
Local Businesses, Organizations Team for Food Drive
WARREN, Pa. – Northwest Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, and Erie News Now are working together to raise donations of food and money to benefit local residents in need across Warren County. The fundraiser is active now and will run until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
Driver strikes bear in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear while driving in McKean County. The incident was just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Route 46 in Keating Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver was traveling in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Route 46 when he hit the bear […]
yourerie
Driver flees late night rollover accident on I-79
Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as …. Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as soon as early 2023. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; …. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; why it's important to make sure it's working properly. Tech Talk: Some...
Blazing fire engulfs four-story building in Jamestown, New York
Fire crews in Jamestown, New York continue to monitor the scene of a massive fire that brought down a four-story building on Wednesday. Fire crews in Jamestown are unsure as to what caused a blaze but said they will remain on the scene Wednesday and Thursday to ensure another fire does not spark. Around 11:22 […]
PennDOT to restrict certain vehicles on I-90
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon restrict specific vehicles in anticipation of winter weather conditions. Due to forecasted severe winter weather, PennDOT will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on Interstate 90 in Erie County starting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Vehicle restrictions will reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and […]
WRBI Radio
Lifetime suspension from hunting is first of its kind in Indiana
West Lafayette, IN — An Indiana Conservation Officer investigation has resulted in multiple charges, fines, and the first-lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in state history for a West Lafayette man. Twenty-five-year-old Hanson Pusey was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with home...
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 16, 2022 Police Blotter
Kurtis Groves, 31, Warren was charged with Offensive Weapons following an investigation from 10/12/2022 regarding an illegal weapon. Patrick Brady, 22, Jamestown NY, was charged with DUI – .16% or Higher, DUI, DUI – Controlled Substance X2, Failure to Stop at a Red Signal, Intersection Controlled by Signs, and Careless Driving following a Traffic Stop on 09/10/2022.
erienewsnow.com
Vehicle Restrictions in Effect on Interstates 90, 86 in Erie County
PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstates 90 and 86 in Erie County due to the winter weather. Tier 1 vehicle restrictions went into effect along Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The same restrictions were also...
yourerie
Lake snow returns for the 2nd half of week
ERIE, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. All the ingredients...
Man thwarted when family finds him stealing a motorcycle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was charged for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a garage before the family walked in on him, police say. On New Year’s Day, police were called to the home in Gaskill Township by the family after one of them walked in on 25-year-old Haden Roy […]
wutv29.com
Methadone clinic shooting raises concerns over addiction treatment in neighborhoods
BUFFALO, N.Y. --Thursday's shooting and alleged attempted robbery at the Alba de Vida drug addiction treatment clinic on Virginia Avenue is just what many residents long feared. “You're helping to support and treat substance abuse users, but you are not addressing the drug dealing and the ramifications that come along...
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region
There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
wesb.com
Charges Filed in Death of Kane Man
Charges have been filed in the drug-related death of a Kane man. According to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, a 35-year-old man was found dead on May 6th. An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found that the man had died from fentanyl toxicity, and had communicated multiple times with 28-year-old Paul McMahon in the days leading to his death, reportedly to procure drugs.
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Look to Identify Boot Barn Theft Suspects
Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two suspects in a retail theft investigation. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Boot Barn on Peach St. in Summit Township. The men went into the store, both took a pair of boots worth about $190 each and...
yourdailylocal.com
Seneca Speaker to Give Presentation on Relicensing of Seneca Power Station at JCC
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – SUNY Jamestown Community College will host a special presentation by Justin Schapp, Deer Clan citizen of the Seneca Nation, at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Weeks Teleconference Hall, located in the Katharine Jackson Carnahan Center on the Jamestown Campus. “How Do Indigenous People Right...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
chautauquatoday.com
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
