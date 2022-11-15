ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jamie Dixon, TCU Face First Real Adversity of Season

At Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City last month, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said something noteworthy about the NCAA Tournament. He was happy to hear his players felt the Horned Frogs had a chance to win the Big 12 Conference this season. He was happy that the roster — which endured incredible turnover just an offseason ago — was more stable than any other roster in the conference. And, he was happy with how the team was responding to offensive and defensive adjustments this offseason.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Horned Frogs 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule, Results

The TCU Horned Frogs have some of the highest expectations they’ve every had as they enter the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 TCU Men’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — TCU...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Boosters Wanted Steve Sarkisian Instead of Sonny Dykes: Report

The TCU Horned Frogs are 10-0 and 7-0 in Big 12 play in 2022, and have already locked themselves into a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game in Sonny Dykes first year at the helm. Meanwhile, Steve Sarkisian is in his second year with the Texas Longhorns and after...
AUSTIN, TX
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
Flying Magazine

Remembering ‘Texas Raiders’

By now you have probably heard about the midair collision between a Bell P-63 Kingcobra and the B-17 Texas Raiders that took place the afternoon of November 12, 2022, during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow. The event, a product of the Commemorative Air Force, was something so many people looked...
DALLAS, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques

If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy