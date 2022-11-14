Read full article on original website
What Senate Democrats want to do in the lame duck session
Six weeks remain in the 117th Congress, which has now entered the lame duck session. Congress has at least one big “must” on its to-do list, and Senate Democrats have a few bills they still want to pass. First, Congress has to pass an omnibus spending bill to...
How President Biden helped Democrats avert a midterm disaster
WASHINGTON — As the midterm elections approached, a “red wave” of Republican victories appeared to be building on the horizon, potentially handing the party both chambers of Congress and key governorships in states like Arizona and New York. At least that’s what the headlines promised. "'A...
Nancy Pelosi stepping down from House Democratic leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, is not seeking a leadership position in the next Congress, opening the door for the Democratic party’s next generation. She is not retiring and will retain her seat representing San Francisco. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-MD, will also step down from House leadership...
Republican House majority; Thanksgiving prices; Starbucks strike
Republicans secured a majority in the House of Representatives; Thanksgiving dinner prices up 20% compared to last year; and Starbucks workers were set to go on strike. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Republicans secure House majority – More than a week after the midterm...
McCarthy faces tough road if GOP wins House majority
No matter which party gains control of the House of Representatives once the final votes are counted, it will be a narrow majority. Slim majorities in the House offer up new challenges for whoever becomes speaker. Straight Arrow News contributor Newt Gingrich, who served as 50th speaker of the House, says Kevin McCarthy faces a tough road ahead if the GOP wins the House majority.
AG appoints special counsel in Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to take over two DOJ invesitgations involving former President Donald Trump.
McConnell reelected GOP Senate leader as Trump makes 2024 announcement
The balance of power in the House has yet to be decided and there’s a Senate runoff Dec. 6 in Georgia. But Republicans in the House, Senate and Mar-a-Lago have their eyes fixed on a whole different set of elections. First, former President Donald Trump is starting his 2024...
Indigenous families at risk in upcoming SCOTUS ruling
Native children are more likely than White children to be taken from their parents and put into foster homes. The Indian Child Welfare Act, a federal law enacted in 1978, was designed to protect indigenous youth and keep them with Indian families. In a Nov. 9 hearing, the nine Supreme Court justices questioned plaintiff attorneys about whether the law violates the constitution. Straight Arrow News contributor Adrienne Lawrence argues that the SCOTUS case, Brackeen v. Haaland, could have disastrous effects not only basic child custody but tribal sovereignty altogether.
Analysis: Media coverage of Trump 2024 announcement runs gamut
Donald Trump announced he’s running for president in 2024, putting the controversial figure back in the spotlight. The media coverage of his announcement has ranged from glowing to sarcastic to blunt. The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post put a small line on the bottom of the cover referring readers...
