Native children are more likely than White children to be taken from their parents and put into foster homes. The Indian Child Welfare Act, a federal law enacted in 1978, was designed to protect indigenous youth and keep them with Indian families. In a Nov. 9 hearing, the nine Supreme Court justices questioned plaintiff attorneys about whether the law violates the constitution. Straight Arrow News contributor Adrienne Lawrence argues that the SCOTUS case, Brackeen v. Haaland, could have disastrous effects not only basic child custody but tribal sovereignty altogether.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO