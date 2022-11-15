“They’re going to be extra fired up:” Gonzaga's Drew Timme expecting defensive variety from Texas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Turnovers, defensive issues send Gonzaga to lopsided loss against No. 11 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Late in the first half, Gonzaga was shooting 53% from the field, had knocked down 5 of 7 3-pointers and was winning the rebounding battle. That deficit underscored the numerous defensive lapses and careless turnovers that piled up for the second-ranked Zags and didn’t seem to stop until the final buzzer sounded.
Texas Basketball vs. Gonzaga: Prediction and odds for Nov. 16
The day has arrived with No. 11 ranked Texas basketball and head coach Chris Beard set to host head coach Mark Few and the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at home at the brand new Moody Center in Austin. Texas will get a chance to make a statement to the entire college hoops landscape if it can get the win on Nov. 16 over an extremely talented Gonzaga team.
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: No. 11 Texas shines in new arena, Tyrese Hunter leads rout of No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas – There's been a transfer in power since the last time these teams met. Texas rolled Gonzaga 93-74 on Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,763 at the newly-opened Moody Center. Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter – who considered going to Gonzaga during the...
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Tyrese Hunter scores 26 points to help No. 11 Texas bury No. 2 Gonzaga
The former Iowa State player listed Gonzaga as one of six potential transfer options this offseason, and Mark Few could’ve used him in a Bulldogs uniform on Wednesday. Hunter scored a game-high 26 points and made a game-high five 3-pointers on eight attempts, while making 9 of 14 from the field. Hunter, who won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season, also had three rebounds and two assists.
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #11 Texas Longhorns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Moody Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Texas entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and...
KHQ Right Now
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga gains ground, but stays at No. 2 in AP poll behind North Carolina
Gonzaga gained a little ground on top-ranked North Carolina, but remains No. 2 in the first regular-season poll of the college basketball season. The Zags (2-0) earned 14 first-place votes and trail the Tar Heels (2-0) by 46 points in the Associated Press rankings released Monday. North Carolina, which held...
nbcrightnow.com
Trio of area prep girls soccer players sign with Gonzaga
It was a special Spokane signing day for Gonzaga women’s soccer as three area stars confirmed their commitment to the Bulldogs for 2023. On Nov. 10, Emily Todd, Abbie Sicilia and Makayla Werner signed their offers, cementing a 10-woman recruiting class for the Zags. Todd, a North Central forward...
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
What’s the trademark in Spokane?
Each city has its own trademark, which represents the image of this city. What do you think is the trademark that best represents Spokane? Why?
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet this moto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash. One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Trevor Noah announces Spokane stop during upcoming ‘Off the Record’ tour
SPOKANE, Wash. – Trevor Noah is headed to the Pacific Northwest! The comedian will stop at at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Noah, a successful comedian in Africa, is the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah also...
Comments / 0