Daily Beast
Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed
Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in overdose deaths in 39 states
The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
News-Medical.net
Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
DEA: New deadly synthetic opioid found in Virginia
t of every ten pills the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized in 2021 contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. Agents say there's a new drug that's potentially more potent than fentanyl.
Around 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside of candy boxes were seized at LAX
About 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills packaged in popular candy boxes were seized at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, authorities said.
Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored
Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
Fairfield Sun Times
U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
The compound in 'magic' mushrooms that makes you hallucinate eased people's depression in a trial. Here are 4 risks of taking psilocybin.
The trial used a synthetic form of psilocybin, but the drug is found naturally in "magic" mushrooms. Risks of taking them include "bad" trips and a numb face.
FDA study shows increase in child poisonings linked to certain cough medicine
Poison control centers across the U.S. have seen a jump in reports of children ingesting a type of prescription cough medicine, according to a study published Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration. The study warned that poisonings due to the drug benzonatate increased in children each year from 2010...
FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply
A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
NJ Medical Center: Uses Opioid Proxy For Incredible Pain Relief
Researchers have found an alternative to opioids. It is a replacement that will reduce dependency on this medication for pain relief. The research says this method has few side effects and is effective. But few U.S. health facilities accept it as a treatment method. The most known case of its use is in a New Jersey medical center.
technologynetworks.com
Fentanyl Vaccine Could Prevent Deadly Opioid From Entering the Brain
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug’s “high.” The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation’s opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
How A Brand New Fentanyl Vaccine Could Be A Game Changer For Preventing Deadly Overdoses
Fentanyl has been linked to the rise in deadly overdoses. Read on to find out about a new fentanyl vaccine that may be a game-changer for preventing overdoses.
FDA takes steps to authorize some overdose-reversing medicines for over-the-counter sale
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a notice that could help increase access to overdose-reversing naloxone drug products without the need for a prescription, paving the way to make more of them available for over-the-counter use. Naloxone is a medication that blocks opiate receptors in the nervous system...
NASDAQ
Opioid overdose reversal drug likely safe for OTC use, says FDA
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone may be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for its use federally. The FDA would still require data on individual products from manufacturers for...
Drug & Alcohol Abuse: The Top Health Threat to Youth in the United States
In this article, we'll be discussing the top health threat to youth in the United States: drug and alcohol abuse. We'll be looking at the statistics surrounding this problem, as well as the effects that drug and alcohol abuse can have on young people. We'll also be offering some advice on what parents and guardians can do to help prevent their children from falling into this trap. The use of drugs and alcohol is a major health problem among youth in the United States. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), about half of all Americans aged 12 and older have used an illicit drug at least once in their lifetimes. Of those, about 6 percent will develop a substance use disorder. The most commonly used illicit drugs include marijuana, prescription pain relievers, and synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine. However, alcohol is also a major contributor to this problem, as it is the most commonly used addictive substance among young people.
Laughing Gas Is Being Banned In the Netherlands As Reports of Extreme Use Grow
The Dutch government is banning the recreational use of laughing gas over fears it can cause severe nerve damage, as well as the drug’s role in hundreds of car crashes. Laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, has become a popular drug among young people in Europe. It is inhaled through a balloon and creates a short, euphoric, dissociative hit. A relatively harmless drug in small doses, it’s become increasingly prevalent at parties and festivals over the last decade, but experts fear the drug is being used in increasingly risky ways.
Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death daily
It's been seven years since actor Heath Ledger (28) was found dead in his Manhattan home. The New York coroner's office ruled that Ledger died of "poisoning" from six colds, sleeping pills, and anti-anxiety drugs.
