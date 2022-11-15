Read full article on original website
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
Nine days from Victorian election, a new poll gives Labor a modest lead; US Republicans win House
The Victorian election will be held in nine days, on November 26. A Redbridge poll for The Herald Sun, conducted October 31 to November 6 from a sample of 1,189, gave Labor a 53.5-46.5 lead. Primary votes had an initial 10.4% undecided. The Poll Bludger calculated primary votes using who the undecided were “leaning towards”, resulting in 36.7% Labor, 35.5% Coalition, 13.2% Greens, 8.5% independents and 6.0% others. This poll was not released until November 14, and was reported on Twitter by Redbridge director Kos Samaras. By 73-15, voters thought the health system was in crisis and Matthew Guy...
Dining across the divide: ‘I thought: are they going to send me a screaming unionist?’
She’s got reservations about Scottish independence; he would vote yes again. But can they agree on Westminster?. Voting record Labour and Green. And remain in the EU referendum. Amuse bouche Eleanor enjoys caving: “It’s an opportunity to go somewhere no one has been before”. Paul, 54, Edinburgh.
Berlin court orders rerun of chaotic 2021 state election
A Berlin court on Wednesday ordered a rerun of the German capital's 2021 state election because of severe election-day glitches at many polling stations.The constitutional court of Berlin, one of three German cities that is also a state in its own right, declared the original vote invalid, news agency dpa reported. That followed complaints by several political parties and government entities over the Sept. 26, 2021, vote for the state legislature. Those complaining included Berlin’s election authority, the far-right Alternative for Germany party and a satirical political party, The Party.Berlin held four simultaneous votes on the same day last...
Bigger Battles Over Voting Lie Ahead, Elections Officials Warn
Voters in most states rejected 2020 election denier candidates running for key statewide offices in the 2022 midterm elections. Voting rights advocates worried that if election deniers managed to get elected to statewide offices with oversight over how elections are held and certified, they could put the results of future elections in jeopardy.
