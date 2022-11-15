A Berlin court on Wednesday ordered a rerun of the German capital's 2021 state election because of severe election-day glitches at many polling stations.The constitutional court of Berlin, one of three German cities that is also a state in its own right, declared the original vote invalid, news agency dpa reported. That followed complaints by several political parties and government entities over the Sept. 26, 2021, vote for the state legislature. Those complaining included Berlin’s election authority, the far-right Alternative for Germany party and a satirical political party, The Party.Berlin held four simultaneous votes on the same day last...

