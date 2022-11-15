Read full article on original website
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
WKRN
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex,...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
Tennessee Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a double homicide in 1999, and much of the evidence used against him was circumstantial. The Tennessee Innocence Project believes physical DNA evidence could help prove his innocence.
WSMV
TSU students skeptical about possible new University Office of Customer Relations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is hoping to solve its communication issue between the university and students by creating a new department. University leadership announced the formation of an Office of Customer Relations after coming before a Senate committee on Tuesday about its housing issues. WSMV4 asked TSU...
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
WSMV
Do steel plates on the road damage your car? Experts explain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are steel plates on the road in nearly 300 project locations across metro Nashville, according to NDOT. The plates are all listed through Metro’s Right-of-Way Permitting Division. This list is updated daily based on new excavation permits that require the plates on the roads.
WSMV
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
WKRN
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
WSMV
State lawmakers address TSU housing issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State lawmakers are trying to figure out issues within Tennessee State University when it comes to housing and operations management. Lawmakers had Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury take a look into the issues and financial practices of the university. This school year the university had housing...
Lee Announces New Local Law Enforcement Recruitment Effort
Governor offers state assistance to local agencies to help attract, retain officers. Gov. Bill Lee recently announced a new state effort to help local law enforcement agencies combat a shortage of recruits seeking to become officers.
WSMV
Man wanted for lying to Metro Police about fatal crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with Metro Police learned that a man lied when he claimed he was a passenger, not the driver, in a stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 north on Oct. 16.
WSMV
Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer in as many police departments as he can. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Pearland, Texas, was “sworn in” at the...
WSMV
State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
Tennessee to receive $14.5M in Google lawsuit settlement
The Tennessee Attorney General announced the state is one of 40 states to receive a payment from a substantial settlement agreement with Google.
