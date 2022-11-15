ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

fourstateshomepage.com

Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
TROY, TN
WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex,...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Do steel plates on the road damage your car? Experts explain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are steel plates on the road in nearly 300 project locations across metro Nashville, according to NDOT. The plates are all listed through Metro’s Right-of-Way Permitting Division. This list is updated daily based on new excavation permits that require the plates on the roads.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

State lawmakers address TSU housing issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State lawmakers are trying to figure out issues within Tennessee State University when it comes to housing and operations management. Lawmakers had Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury take a look into the issues and financial practices of the university. This school year the university had housing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man wanted for lying to Metro Police about fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with Metro Police learned that a man lied when he claimed he was a passenger, not the driver, in a stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 north on Oct. 16.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer in as many police departments as he can. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Pearland, Texas, was “sworn in” at the...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
NASHVILLE, TN

