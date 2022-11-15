Read full article on original website
Summer Shipula
1d ago
Not EVERYONE homeless is on drugs or mentally ill. Some get there as a result of a series of unfortunate events.
WATCH: Father of murdered Pennsylvania native nurse lunges at suspects in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas, TN nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, a native of Butler County PA, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them. It was an emotional start to the motions hearing. As her father was being […]
WSMV
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
WKRN
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to...
WKRN
Body exhumed of Dennis Martindale
More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation. More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill.
WSMV
Metro Social Services to open cold weather shelter Wednesday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Social Services announced they will be providing a place for those needing shelter as temperatures reach below freezing. The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and will remain open for 12 hours. Transportation to the shelter will be made available.
‘It’s unacceptably high’: Nashville mayor comments on 2022 murder rates surpassing year-to-date numbers from 2021
As Davidson County approaches 100 murders so far this year, Nashville Mayor John Cooper pointed to a cause for the growing crime that's already surpassed the 91 homicides noted by Metro Police this time last year.
WSMV
Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires
Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
Nashville shelter sees influx of youth, families seeking help
The Nashville Rescue Mission has been serving the homeless since the 1950's, but this year, there has been a new trend when it comes to their clients.
WKRN
Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex,...
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
WSMV
Shelters gear up for the cold season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures have fallen and homeless shelters are gearing up for the colder seasons. “We want people to come out of the cold. We don’t want them out on the streets,” Cheryl Chunn, Vice President of Development at Nashville Rescue Mission, said. When low temperatures...
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
WKRN
Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting
A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
Bedford County caregiver charged with elderly abuse, neglect
Complaints against a worker at a Bedford County assisted living facility have now landed a caregiver behind bars.
WSMV
Second teen charged in fatal Clarksville shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have charged a second person in connection with a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Clarksville Police announced. Police arrested William Brown, 18, and charged him with criminal homicide. On Wednesday, police said a 15-year-old has also...
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
