Nashville, TN

Summer Shipula
1d ago

Not EVERYONE homeless is on drugs or mentally ill. Some get there as a result of a series of unfortunate events.

WKRN

Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville

Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Body exhumed of Dennis Martindale

More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation. More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Social Services to open cold weather shelter Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Social Services announced they will be providing a place for those needing shelter as temperatures reach below freezing. The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and will remain open for 12 hours. Transportation to the shelter will be made available.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires

Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex,...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Shelters gear up for the cold season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures have fallen and homeless shelters are gearing up for the colder seasons. “We want people to come out of the cold. We don’t want them out on the streets,” Cheryl Chunn, Vice President of Development at Nashville Rescue Mission, said. When low temperatures...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting

A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Second teen charged in fatal Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have charged a second person in connection with a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Clarksville Police announced. Police arrested William Brown, 18, and charged him with criminal homicide. On Wednesday, police said a 15-year-old has also...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

